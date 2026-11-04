Eric Dane Memoir Reveals On-Set Fight With Josh Duhamel

Eric Dane's posthumous memoir details a violent altercation with Josh Duhamel on Las Vegas set. The book also covers his ALS diagnosis and life with Rebecca Gayheart.

Eric Dane, the actor who passed away from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at age 53 earlier this year, has published a memoir detailing a physical confrontation with co-star Josh Duhamel. The book, titled My Book Of Days: A Memoir of Moments, was released on Tuesday and provides an unvarnished look at Dane's final years.

On-Set Altercation Details

Dane describes a specific incident that occurred in 2004 while filming a guest spot for the NBC series Las Vegas. He recounts asking Duhamel not to grab his tie during a fight scene, receiving a promise that the action would be avoided. When the director called action, Duhamel pulled the tie despite their agreement, causing Dane severe pain due to a herniated cervical disc he was suffering from at the time.

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Escalation And Regret

The situation deteriorated rapidly as Duhamel repeated the action on subsequent takes. Dane wrote that he removed his suit coat, punched his fists, and confronted Duhamel, telling him to stop being a poor actor. The camera continued rolling without a cut, leaving the footage showing Dane as the aggressor in what he described as a nasty scene that played out in front of the crew.

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Personal Struggles And Health

Beyond the Hollywood drama, the memoir exposes Dane's battle with addiction and his relationship with wife Rebecca Gayheart. It details his misdiagnosis before receiving the terminal ALS diagnosis, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. Dane shared last words with his daughters, Billie and Georgia, and described the first signs of his illness which appeared before the death sentence was delivered by doctors.

Relationship History

Dane and Gayheart married in 2004 and remained co-parents even after splitting in 2017, never finalizing their divorce. Gayheart supported him through various challenges, including a 2011 rehab stay for pain medication dependency and a 2017 treatment for depression that paused filming on The Last Ship. She remained a stalwart presence during his decline until his death on February 19.