Eric Bauza Voices Villains in Upcoming Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Veteran voice actor Eric Bauza joins Mickey and Pluto in a new Disney holiday special. Learn about the cast, character details, and premiere date on Thanksgiving.

Disney is preparing to release a new animated holiday special featuring the voice of the late veteran actor Eric Bauza. The production will air on Thanksgiving Day, offering fans a chance to hear his work in a festive setting alongside iconic characters like Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse Takes Over Christmas Story

The upcoming short film reimagines the plot of the 1990 Christmas comedy classic Home Alone. In this version, Mickey Mouse assumes the role of Kevin McAllister. Unlike the original character who was upset about being left behind, Mickey is ecstatic about having a quiet holiday with his dog, Pluto.

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The two characters must contend with a pair of anthropomorphized robbers who intend to bring chaos to their Christmas. These villains are parodies of Harry and Marv, the burglars from the original film played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Voice Cast Brings Nefarious Characters to Life

Two veteran voice actors were hired to voice the antagonist duo in this television special. Jason Marsden, known for his role as Max in the Kim Possible movies, voices a raccoon named Freddy. He is described as the brains of the criminal operation.

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Eric Bauza voices Ferv, a weasel characterized as the slightly dim-witted sidekick to Freddy. The pair mirrors the dynamic of the Wet Bandits, attempting to break into the house but facing humiliating failures similar to the original movie.

Producer Tom Rogers noted that recording the actors together allowed them to riff and bounce off one another. The sessions were filled with laughter, which unfortunately caused production delays due to the crew losing time while laughing at the improvised lines.

Classic Short Inspired by 1952 Tradition

The special draws inspiration from a 1952 classic where Chip and Dale run amok with Mickey's pet pup. Creators wanted to replicate the mischief and mayhem of that earlier short while delivering a modern message of kindness at the core of the story.

Brett Iwan voices Mickey Mouse in the production. The rest of the main cast includes Kaitlin Robrock as Minnie Mouse, Tress MacNeille as Daisy Duck, and Bill Farmer as Goofy and Pluto.

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Legacy of Eric Bauza in Upcoming Media

Fans will have several more opportunities to hear Eric Bauza in theaters and at home this year. He appears in a film giving us another chance to hear him as the iconic black duck alongside Jeff Bergman, Gabriel Iglesias, and Jeannie Tirado.

On November 15, viewers can see him in an episode of Bob's Burgers titled Dream Scenari-Moe. He plays the roles of restaurateur Mr. Fong and newspaper editor Harry Metsali in that specific episode.

Many more characters voiced by Bauza in other shows remain unheard, adding a bittersweet tone to his legacy. His time on earth was brief, but his prolific output continues to entertain audiences through posthumous releases.

Television networks will honor his memory by airing the special on Thanksgiving. This approach allows viewers to enjoy the homage to the 1990 holiday blockbuster while remembering the talented performer.