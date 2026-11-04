Eric Bauza's final animated short Daffy Season opens in theaters on November 6, 2026. The film honors his legacy as a voice actor who succeeded Billy West and voiced iconic characters like Marvin the Martian.

Eric Bauza has been saved from tax writeoff hell, and opened to decent box office and good reviews. He was in the animated feature, posthumously. And this week, fans can experience his talents on the big screen one more time in the Daffy Duck-centric animated short, " Daffy Season."

Daffy Season Plot Details

The animated Dr. Seuss feature starring Bill Hader as the Cat. If that gives you pause due to any residual Mike Myers-related trauma, just know that early reviews have been surprisingly good,. If you're coming to see Bauza, you might want to stick around and give the feature a shot as well.

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As the title suggests, "Daffy Season" is a callback to the classic "Duck season! Rabbit season!" routine that every Looney Tunes fan knows well. In this short, duck season conflicts with soccer season, and Elmer Fudd would rather stay in and watch athletes kick a ball than go outside and try to shoot something.

Daffy, of course, is such an egomaniac that even at the expense of his own hide, he wants the attention back on him. Who knew the Looney Tunes characters were such soccer fans? Basketball has typically been their game, as seen in twomovies, and the Nike commercials that inspired them.

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Perhaps the critical reception for the last one persuaded them to "court" (or perhaps "pitch") a more international audience. Take a look at a clip:

Bauza Voice Acting Legacy

November 4, 2026 A hugely gifted mimic, Bauza began taking over iconic animation roles when he succeeded Billy West as the voice of Stimpy. In 2011, he was cast as Marvin the Martian, and slowly took on more and more of the iconic characters, from Daffy Duck to Pepe Le Pew.

He has also been the voice of Luke Skywalker in several LEGOspecials, which is no small feat when Mark Hamill himself is still an active voice actor. He also voiced Fozzie Bear on the. Bauza's versatility rivaled that of Mel Blanc, the original master of many voices.

Check out an older trailer of "Daffy Season" below to enjoy more of his characters:, with "Daffy Season," opens this Friday, Nov. 6th. Will Eric Bauza's last Looney Tunes short lure you out to theaters this week?

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Can fans turn this into a final "Bauza Season"? For us, it's always "Comments Season" - so let us hear your thoughts below. Wanda and Vision Shouldn't Get Back Together in the MCU, And Marvel Has Been Telling Us That for Years5 Forgotten Fantasy Movies That Were Too Strange for Hollywood, Including One That Turned a Children's Story Into a Nightmare