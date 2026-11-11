Eric Bauza Final Looney Tunes Performance Daffy Season

Warner Bros. Animation releases Daffy Season, marking the final movie performance of Eric Bauza in the Looney Tunes franchise following his death on October 25.

Warner Bros. Animation has officially released its first new Looney Tunes short film in more than ten years, titled Daffy Season. This theatrical addition is attached to The Cat in the Hat, a feature starring Bill Hader that opened in cinemas on November 6, 2026. The release serves as a significant cultural moment for animation history, bridging the gap between classic cartoon eras and modern cinematic presentations.

Bauza Final Franchise Movie Role

The short film holds profound significance as the final movie performance by Eric Bauza within the specific context of the Looney Tunes franchise. The late Emmy-winning voice actor passed away on October 25, leaving behind a legacy defined by his iconic vocal work. A representative from Warner Bros. confirmed that this particular project represents Bauza's last contribution to the characters he brought to life on the big screen for decades.

Also read Eric Bauza Voices Villains in Upcoming Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Decades Of Voice Acting Legacy

Era-spanning performers like Eric Bauza have kept the chaotic energy of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck alive since the 1930s. These characters have survived nearly a century of pop culture shifts without losing their ability to make audiences laugh. Generations of talented artists have contributed to the franchise, ensuring the voices remain consistent even after original creators departed long ago.

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Daffy Season Theatrical Release Details

Daffy Season plays in theaters alongside The Cat in the Hat, which features Bill Hader in the lead role. The timing of the release allows fans to experience the new short film in a traditional cinema setting. This distribution strategy highlights the enduring appeal of the animated shorts as a complement to major live-action family films.

Clarification On Screen Credits Scope

It is important to distinguish that this announcement refers specifically to the Looney Tunes movie franchise rather than all of Eric Bauza's professional work. The studio clarified that while this was his final appearance in these animated features, it does not constitute his absolute final screen credit across every production he was involved in during his career.