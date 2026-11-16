The Simpsons Episode 7 of Season 38 pays tribute to Eric Bauza, who voiced Harry Metsali and Mr. Fong before his sudden death from hypertensive heart disease at age 46.

The entertainment world lost a legendary talent in late October when voice actor Eric Bauza passed away at the age of 46. His sudden death from hypertensive heart disease was unexpected and shocked fans who admired his versatility. The beloved actor was renowned for bringing modern versions of iconic characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to life. His career spanned numerous animated shows, movies, and franchises that defined generations of animation.

The Simpsons Tribute to Eric Bauza

The latest episode of The Simpsons features a touching final tribute to Eric Bauza just weeks after his passing. The show ended Season 38, Episode 7, titled "Dream Scenario-Moe," with a special dedication to the actor. This debut appearance on the iconic animated series occurred posthumously, marking a poignant moment for viewers. The timing transformed what should have been a celebratory collaboration into an emotional farewell to a career full of memorable roles.

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Versatile Roles in Latest Episode

In this specific episode, Eric Bauza voiced two distinct characters: Harry Metsali and Mr. Fong. Harry Metsali is a playful nod to the beloved 1989 romantic comedy, showcasing Bauza's wit and range. Mr. Fong represents another unique character in the episode's storyline. Although these were relatively minor one-off appearances, they highlighted the actor's immense talent. Fans were excited to hear his voice on such a historic show despite the tragic context of his release.

A Career Defined by Iconic Voices

Eric Bauza was one of the most prolific and respected voice actors in the industry. His ability to capture the essence of beloved cartoon icons while creating original characters made him a true powerhouse. Many viewers did not recognize his face but knew his voice from countless film, TV, and video game roles. Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans after his death, celebrating the joy he brought to audiences worldwide. His legacy includes a vast array of characters that have become part of pop culture history.

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Impact on Animation and Fans

The crossover between Eric Bauza and The Simpsons felt inevitable given his status in the industry. His sudden passing means his debut on the longest-running animated show serves as a permanent tribute. The characters he voiced demonstrate his ability to adapt his voice for completely different roles. Without his name attached, many viewers might not have realized he voiced both parts. This underscores the strength and skill that defined his professional reputation.

Remembering a Voice Acting Legend

Eric Bauza's appearance on The Simpsons proved to be all too short-lived for many. His work left an indelible mark on the world of animation and entertainment. Fans continue to share fondest memories of his storied career across various platforms. The episode stands as a testament to his incredible contributions to the field. His voice will continue to resonate with audiences through his extensive body of work.