Eric Armstrong Wins Iowa Seat Despite Withdrawing From Race

Democrat Eric Armstrong secured Iowa House District 20 with 55 percent of the vote after dropping out. Health concerns and Republican criticism follow his unexpected victory in the statewide blue wave.

Iowa Democrat Eric Armstrong claimed victory in the state House District 20 election despite abandoning his campaign nearly two months before the polls opened. Armstrong defeated Republican Keith Jones, capturing 55 percent of the total vote compared to Jones' 45 percent margin of 865 votes.

Armstrong Withdraws Two Months Before Election

The former railroad executive suspended his campaign on September 7, citing personal health issues that demanded his immediate and full attention. He posted on Facebook that he was stepping down effective immediately to prioritize his recovery, leaving his name on the ballot but ceasing all active efforts to win.

Also read Democrat Rob Sand wins Iowa governor's race, ending GOP control of the office

Armstrong explicitly stated that he could no longer give 100 percent of his energy to the race due to his condition. This decision effectively ended his direct engagement with voters while the election cycle continued toward the November general election.

Jones Questions Health Amidst Democratic Surge

Keith Jones, a retired police lieutenant and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors member, launched a vigorous campaign after Armstrong withdrew. Jones is now questioning whether his Democratic opponent is physically capable of handling the demands of legislative service in Des Moines.

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Jones told the Daily Mail that there are significant questions about Armstrong's past and current health status. He noted that Armstrong avoided all public interaction due to illness during the campaign and now claims to be fit for duty.

The Republican candidate argued that the district deserves a representative who can commit fully to the role without physical hindrance. His comments highlight the tension between the party's statewide momentum and the specific circumstances of this district.

Voters Deliver Clear Message for Iowa Direction

Despite the unusual circumstances, Armstrong celebrated his win on Thursday, interpreting the result as a mandate for Democratic policies. He wrote that voters sent a clear message about the direction they want Iowa to take and promised to carry that message to the Capitol in January.

Armstrong acknowledged his ongoing health struggles in an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday. He stated that he would do his best to represent the district but admitted he is still struggling with health issues that remain unidentified publicly.

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Democrats Gain Ground in Iowa Legislature

The victory occurred within a broader context of significant Democratic gains across the state. Democrats captured three of Iowa's four congressional districts and saw Democrat Rob Sand win the governor's race.

Josh Turek also flipped a Republican-held Senate seat by defeating Republican Ashley Hinson. Armstrong was running to succeed Turek in the state House after the latter launched his successful bid for the Senate.

While Republicans retained control of the Iowa legislature, the election results marked a notable shift in several districts. The Daily Mail reached out to Armstrong for further comment regarding his upcoming legislative duties and health status.