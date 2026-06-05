Eric André Surprises with Classical Album, and MOTABAMOBS Honors Kanya King with Tributes

News text discusses Eric André's classical music album and the MOBO Awards' statement on Kanya King's passing and life's impact on music, culture, and successive generations, including her funding of the awards, championing for Black music, and validation of genres like garage, grime, and Afrobeats, while also implementing social initiatives to empower Black creatives with the establishment of the House of MOBOs. Kanya King's memory and legacy are celebrated in the statement, along with the MOBO family's grief and inspiration from her contributions to music and culture. In addition, Eric André's classical album release is discussed, with the mention of his collaboration with classical violinist Julianne Baird and the creation of a remix featuring The Passageners' Nate Smith and The Hidden Cameras' Karen O. The news text showcases King's personal history and accomplishments through the context of her work with the MOBO Awards, instantly attracting general readers interested in music, entertainment, and cultural significance while providing minimal context to specialized audiences only interested in the MOBO Awards or Kanya King's life and career.

Why Eric André Made A Classical Music Album In a press statement, the MOBOs said that King “passed away peacefully after a courageous and characteristically determined battle with colon cancer” on Wednesday .

They add that she was “surrounded by her family, close friends and love. ”The event, which celebrates music of Black origin both domestically and around the world, was held annually with 2026’s edition seeing performances from Olivia Dean and FLO. Throughout the years, Stormzy, Amy Winehouse, 50 Cent, Sade, Central Cee and more all received prizes from the MOBOs, with Rihanna , Lauryn Hill , and Destiny’s Child all performing at the event over the years.

“What Kanya created was never simply an awards ceremony,” the statement adds. “It was an act of cultural justice. MOBO did not just celebrate Black music; it legitimised it, amplified it, and demonstrated its commercial and creative power to a world that had too often chosen not to see it. ” In 2024, King announced her diagnosis of stage four colon cancer.

At the MOBOs in February 2025, King said that “I never allowed someone to define my limits. Not in life. Not in business. And I’m certainly not going to have that happen now.

” King was born to a Ghanaian father and Irish mother in Kilburn, north London in 1969. She was working as a TV researcher when she founded the MOBO Awards in 1996 alongside Andy Ruffell.in March, she said that at the time “there was no real infrastructure or clear pathways for Black music here. Institutional recognition was virtually nonexistent.

” King remortgaged her house to fund the awards which were attended by Tony Blair, who would later be elected as the U.K.’s prime minister. Over the years, the MOBOs spearheaded and reacted to growing U.K. scenes including garage music and grime.

“We’ve helped artists move from underground to mainstream and from local to global,” King told“We’ve validated some of the genres that were sometimes often dismissed. Whether that was early U.K. R&B, garage and grime to Afrobeats. In many cases, the MOBOs gave artists their first national platform at a time when others wouldn’t. ” The MOBOs also hosted a number of social initiatives to empower Black creatives.

The House of MOBOs, for example, was established earlier this year as a place “where people can come together to celebrate, collaborate and build. ” King was awarded an MBE in 1999 and elevated to a CBE in 2018.

“The world was a profoundly better place with Kanya King in it,” the statement adds. “The MOBO family is heartbroken, but also endlessly grateful, proud and inspired by everything she gave to music, culture and the generations who will follow in her footsteps. ”





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Eric André Classical Music Album Kanya King MOBO Awards Garage Music Grime Afrobeats Social Initiatives Cultural Impact Renewed Validation Growing UK Sceneres Management Programme That Has Helped Energize Various Bla Provided The First Nationwide Platform Awarded With An MBE And CBE Copyrighting And Helping Valiant Guardians Of The Building Of Our Cultu Shocking But Also Grateful Pensive And Commended

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