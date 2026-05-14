Ergoflex 5G Mattress: Ultra-Cooling, Supportive, and Comfortable for Hot Sleepers

The Ergoflex 5G mattress is a high-quality, affordable alternative to traditional mattresses. It is designed to provide full-body support, relief for aches and pains, and temperature regulation to keep you cool all night long. With its advanced memory foam and Tencel outer cover, it is also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial for dust mite and allergen resistance.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more With summer quickly approaching, it won't be long until you're likely tossing and turning in bed trying to get cool - but what if it didn't have to be that way?

With thousands of five-star reviews and hailed by shoppers as a 'godsend', the Ergoflex 5G mattress could solve your hot summer night woes. And better still? With competitors asking for around £1,119 for a double mattress, the Ergoflex 5G Double Mattress is around half the price at £528. Ergoflex 5G Mattress For those who want a orthopaedic, supportive mattress, look no further than this one.

It expertly moulds to your body, providing full-body support and providing relief for those who suffer from various aches and pains. As well as being ultra-supportive, it's also extremely cooling thanks to the advanced memory foam and Tencel outer cover, making this the perfect buy in time for summer. Better yet, it's also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial for dust mite and allergen resistance.

From £369 Shop The Ergoflex 5G mattress is proof you don't need to spend an arm and a leg for a high-quality, lasting mattress Ideal for hot sleepers or anyone who prefers a cooler night’s sleep, the Ergoflex 5G Mattress is designed with temperature regulation in mind. At its core is a specially engineered 5cm Cool-Sleep airflow layer, which helps boost airflow through the mattress to prevent heat from building up overnight.

The Ergoflex 5G mattress also has an open-memory foam, designed to disperse heat more effectively than traditional memory foam thanks to breathable air pockets that allow warmth to escape rather than becoming trapped. Adding to its cooling credentials is the tencel outer cover features vented 3D mesh panels at each end that prevent heat retention.

Together, these make for an ultra-cooling mattress that is sure to be comfortable all night long - you might even be able to ditch the fans all together. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share As well as impressing hot sleepers with its ultra-cooling construction, it's also impressing shoppers with its comfort too; you'll be fighting a constant battle this summer between enjoying the sun, or snuggling up in bed.

Created with a five-layer sleep system, the 5G mattress is designed to be incredibly comfortable and pressure-relieving while you sleep. The mattress contours beneath you, and essentially leaves every part of your body supported, making it a sensible swap for those who suffer from fibromyalgia, circulation issues, and frequent back or joint pains.

Designed with 9cm of HD visco-elastic 5G memory foam, the mattress moulds to the shape of your body, providing relief and support for your bodies pressure points and for those who simply don't want to feel their partner moving in the night. The 5G mattress cradles your body, making it ultra-supportive for those with back or joint pain In the centre is the 5cm cool-sleep airflow system that contributes to the temperature regulation, keeping you cool all night long, while the 9cm high resilience impact resistant foundation base layer provides the stable, solid base that supports the upper layers and makes the mattress comfortable for many years to come.

And shoppers can't get enough of the Ergoflex 5G mattress, with one satisfied shopper raving about the longevity: 'Love our Ergoflex 5G because it feels just as good today as the day we first got it (back in 2021). I like that I don't worry about tossing and turning, without worrying about my partner feeling a thing'. They continued, 'Even five years later, the quality hasn't dropped at all, and I’m confident it’ll stay this way for the next five.

It’s been such a great buy for us.

' Another added: 'My Ergoflex mattress has proved to be very comfortable. With my previous mattress I frequently woke up with back ache. Those days are gone. I find I sleep very well and wake up feeling refreshed, which wasn’t always the case with my previous mattress.





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Ergoflex 5G Mattress Ultra-Cooling Supportive Comfortable Temperature Regulation Memory Foam Tencel Outer Cover Hypoallergenic Antimicrobial

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Ergoflex 5G Mattress: Ultra-Cooling, Supportive, and Comfortable for Hot SleepersThe Ergoflex 5G mattress is a high-quality, affordable alternative to traditional mattresses. It is designed to provide full-body support, relief for aches and pains, and temperature regulation to keep you cool all night long. With its advanced memory foam and Tencel outer cover, it is also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial for dust mite and allergen resistance.

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