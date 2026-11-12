Erez Releases New Album 'People I Hope You Know' With 2027 Tour

Erez unveils new album 'People I Hope You Know' featuring Hichkas and Cara Delevingne, announcing a 2027 North American and European tour starting March 10.

Erez releases new album ' People I Hope You Know' with a sprawling, technicolor spectacle that turns the absurdity of modern life into a sonic journey. The 14-track LP arrives on Feb. 26 through Neon Gold and Atlantic Records, aiming to capture a world where outrage is instantaneous. This project marks a significant creative milestone for the singer, blending candy-coated pop hooks with bass-heavy hip-hop elements. The album promises to take fans into a brightly colored world where snarling guitars and bursts of brass create a larger-than-life atmosphere.

The Album Concept And Production Details

The album's title takes on darker implications, referencing a time when shooting first has become instinctive and asking questions is almost beside the point. By the closing track, the target has grown even wider, with humanity itself placed firmly in the crosshairs. The new 14-track LP was recorded alongside Erez's longtime creative and life partner, producer and songwriter Ori Rousso. This collaboration ensures that the singer's signature style evolves while maintaining the emotional core that defines their work. The record blends swagger with moments of startling vulnerability, offering listeners a nuanced emotional landscape.

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Collaborations And Musical Diversity

The project features high-profile collaborations with Iranian rapper Hichkas and singer and model Cara Delevingne. These partnerships add diverse textures to the album, merging international influences with Erez's distinct artistic vision. Military-style chants and cinematic flourishes add to the album's dramatic atmosphere, enhancing the narrative depth of each track. Erez moves effortlessly between these intense musical moments and softer, more introspective sections. The combination of spaghetti-Western drama and modern production techniques creates a unique sonic identity that stands out in the current music landscape.

Tour Announcement And Ticket Logistics

Erez will spend the spring and summer on the road on a 2027 North American and European tour. The tour is slated to kick off on March 10 in Phoenix and run through a July 8 show at Nos Alive in Lisbon, Portugal. An artist presale will begin on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with fans encouraged to sign up for early access. This extensive tour will cover major cities across both continents, providing multiple opportunities for global fans to experience the new material live. The announcement coincides with the album release, building momentum for the upcoming performances.

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Complete 2027 Tour Schedule And Venues

The tour itinerary includes a stop in San Diego, Caliv. @ CRSSD on March 14, followed by Portland, Ore. @ McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom on March 19. Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Grand at The Complex is set for March 23, and Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed Indoors will host the tour on March 28. North American dates continue with Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner on April 2, and Toronto, ON @ HISTORY on April 6. Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount follows on April 10, with Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern on April 14. The U.S. leg concludes with Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on April 18.

The European leg begins in Kraków, PL @ Klub Studio on May 9, followed by Prague, CZ @ SASAZU CLUB on May 13. Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris - La Villette is scheduled for May 20, and Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz on May 25. Milan, IT @ Alcatraz hosts the tour on May 30, with London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 3. These dates ensure broad geographic coverage, connecting with fanbases in key cultural hubs across the Atlantic.