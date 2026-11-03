Erdogan Visits Seoul as Türkiye and South Korea Sign Nuclear Financing Deal

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Seoul visit from November 1-4 produced a memorandum on financing nuclear power plants, with Türkiye's planned Sinop plant in focus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Seoul, South Korea, from November 1-4, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan and a delegation of senior Turkish officials. The delegation includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran. The visit has already produced a formal agreement on nuclear energy cooperation, which was signed on Tuesday, November 4.

Emine Erdogan publicly thanked her hosts after the official welcoming ceremony in South Korea. Writing on NSosyal, a Turkish social media platform, she said the warmth and sincerity of the welcome were the clearest expression of the deep-rooted brotherhood between the two nations. She also shared photographs from the ceremony, which South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his wife, Kim Hea-kyung, hosted.

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Memorandum Sets Out Nuclear Power Financing Cooperation

Türkiye and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in financing nuclear power plants on Tuesday, November 4, during the Erdogan visit. The document focuses on how nuclear projects are funded, rather than on construction or technology transfer alone. Financing is often one of the most complex parts of large energy infrastructure, because projects of this scale require long-term capital commitments and careful coordination among government bodies and partners.

The agreement is closely tied to Türkiye's planned second nuclear power plant in Sinop, on the country's Black Sea coast. President Erdogan has identified South Korea as a potential key partner for that project. The memorandum therefore gives the two governments a formal framework to explore how the Sinop plant could be financed if the cooperation moves forward.

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Stakeholder Roles and Official Positions Under Discussion

President Erdogan leads the Turkish side of the visit, while Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar is responsible for the energy portfolio that covers nuclear planning. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan manages the diplomatic dimension of the talks. The presence of the National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and the Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran shows that the visit covers several areas of government policy beyond energy alone.

On the South Korean side, President Lee Jae-myung hosted the official welcome for the Turkish delegation. The sources describing the visit do not detail any further public positions from South Korean ministries on the nuclear financing terms, so the Turkish government's stated view, that South Korea is a potential key partner, remains the main official position reported so far.

Practical Impact and Next Steps for the Sinop Project

For Türkiye, the memorandum signals that the Sinop project is moving from planning toward partner selection and financing discussions. For South Korea, the agreement opens a channel for its participation in a major energy project on a Black Sea coastline. The visit runs through November 4, and the memorandum is the first concrete outcome reported from the trip.

Any future steps will depend on how the financing discussions develop after the visit. The reported documents do not set out a specific timetable for contract awards or construction start dates, so readers should treat the Sinop project timeline as still open. The visit itself, however, ends with the delegation's departure after November 4, marking the end of the official program in Seoul.