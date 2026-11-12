Erdogan Highlights Strong Climate Political Will at COP31 Antalya Summit

Turkish President Erdogan highlights the political will shown at COP31 as proof of global confidence in tackling the climate crisis while pushing for the 1.5C target.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that the strong turnout of global leaders at the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya serves as definitive proof of political will regarding climate action. In a statement released on Thursday, the Turkish President emphasized that the gathering demonstrated a shared confidence that international cooperation can resolve the world's most pressing environmental challenges. He urged nations to maintain this determination to keep the critical 1.5-degree Celsius warming target within reach under the Paris Agreement.

Erdogan stated that the political commitment demonstrated in Antalya is highly encouraging for the future work to be carried out under the Paris Agreement. He called on all participating nations to continue their efforts toward implementation, ensuring that the 1.5-degree target remains achievable through sustained global resolve. The Turkish President expressed his deepest gratitude to all heads of state and government who attended the summit, noting that their direct messages carried particular significance amid major international challenges.

Also read Erdogan Urges Developed Nations to Increase Climate Finance Amid COP31 Summit

Their presence signaled a robust political commitment to climate action, reinforcing the belief that world challenges can be overcome through unity. Erdogan also thanked all parties, international organizations, multilateral development banks, and stakeholders for their active contributions. He said their constructive engagement had provided strong encouragement for COP31 proceedings, further validating the importance of collective global efforts in addressing the climate crisis.

The summit featured high-level events that enabled extensive discussions on electrification, implementation, green industrialisation, resilience, zero waste, and climate finance. These sessions highlighted the priorities of Africa, the Pacific, and other regions, underscoring the importance of advancing climate action in ways that respond to specific development needs and national circumstances. Erdogan noted that the summit was designed as an implementation-focused COP, welcoming support for the 35x35 Global Electrification Pledge.

Advertisement

He added that many leaders highlighted the opportunities offered by electrification, with numerous countries already joining the initiative to expand access through tailored approaches. Expanding electrification through approaches tailored to countries' own needs and priorities could contribute to energy security and development, he added. This focus on practical solutions was central to Türkiye's COP31 presidency, which sought to give greater political prominence to implementation and bring governments together around actionable strategies.

Referring to recent natural disasters that caused significant loss of life and destruction of livelihoods, Erdogan stressed the humanitarian urgency of climate efforts. He expressed solidarity with affected communities and those supporting their recovery, emphasizing the need to strengthen early warning systems, resilience, and adaptation measures. This is particularly crucial for populations most exposed to climate risks, as these issues must remain at the center of global efforts.

Erdogan argued that while seizing opportunities for electrification and sustainable development, nations must prioritize protecting lives and economies from immediate climate threats. He noted that discussions at the summit reaffirmed that tackling the climate crisis is both a scientific and moral imperative. Responsibility extends to all people whose lives are already being affected, as well as future generations and the world on which both societies and economies depend.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of ensuring access to finance for those most in need, noting that the Climate Implementation Bridge had received strong support. This mechanism aims to translate existing commitments into concrete outcomes through closer cooperation among countries, financial institutions, and stakeholders. It specifically supports country-led action on adaptation, resilience, and sustainable development, ensuring that financial resources reach the sectors and nations requiring them most.

Advertisement

Erdogan expressed hope that the presidency's lasting contribution would be establishing closer cooperation between those setting national priorities and those helping deliver them. He concluded that no country can face the climate crisis alone, reinforcing the need for continuous, collaborative international engagement. The summit's focus on implementation reflects a shift from merely setting goals to actively executing them, driven by the urgent need to address immediate environmental threats and long-term sustainability.

The emphasis on resilience and adaptation measures highlights the growing recognition of the immediate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities. By strengthening early warning systems and improving infrastructure, nations can better protect their citizens from extreme weather events and other climate-related disasters. This approach ensures that climate action is not just about reducing emissions but also about building a more resilient and equitable future for all.

Türkiye's leadership at COP31 has placed a strong emphasis on practical, on-the-ground solutions that can be implemented across different regions and contexts. By focusing on green industrialization and sustainable development, the summit aimed to show how economic growth and environmental protection can go hand in hand. This integrated approach is essential for achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

The global response to the climate crisis requires unprecedented levels of cooperation and innovation. As countries face increasing environmental challenges, the need for shared knowledge, technology transfer, and financial support becomes more critical. The decisions and commitments made at COP31 in Antalya will play a crucial role in shaping the global response to climate change in the coming years and beyond.