Erdogan Urges Strengthened Turkey-China Ties at COP31 Leaders Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Antalya to push for deeper cooperation in investment, energy, trade, tourism and the Belt and Road Initiative during the COP31 summit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders Summit in Antalya, urging a deeper partnership in investment, energy, trade and tourism. The discussion aimed to align Turkey's Middle Corridor with China's Belt and Road Initiative and to bolster mutual development projects, officials said.

Driving Economic Cooperation between Turkey and China

Erdogan emphasized that Turkey intends to take necessary steps to accelerate bilateral cooperation. He highlighted that expanding investment and energy cooperation would help both countries meet their green infrastructure and renewable energy targets set for COP31.

Also read Erdogan Holds Bilateral Talks at COP31 Climate Summit in Antalya

During the meeting, Erdogan noted that the Middle Corridor- Turkey's strategic trade route-could be synchronized with China's Belt and Road Initiative. He argued that combining the two projects would yield significant opportunities for business and infrastructure development across Eurasia.

Expanding Trade, Tourism and Energy Links

The leaders discussed concrete ways to strengthen trade ties, including easing customs procedures and encouraging joint ventures in renewable energy projects. They also explored ways to boost tourism flows between the two countries, citing the growing demand for cultural and educational exchanges.

Advertisement

Han Zheng expressed Chinese interest in further investing in Turkey's energy sector, particularly renewable projects that align with COP31's climate goals. Both sides agreed to explore joint research in green technology and to increase the number of business delegations visiting each other's countries.

Implications for the Middle Corridor and Climate Goals

Erdogan stated that aligning the Middle Corridor with the Belt and Road Initiative could streamline trade routes across the Balkans, Caucasus and Central Asia. This cooperation could reduce transit times and logistics costs, making the corridor more attractive to global investors.

By integrating climate objectives with infrastructure projects, Turkey aims to demonstrate leadership in green development at the UN Climate Conference. The collaboration with China is expected to attract foreign investment and create jobs in Turkey's construction, engineering and technology sectors.

Next Steps for Turkey and China

Both leaders confirmed that they will draft a formal memorandum of understanding to outline specific investment commitments and project timelines. The agreement will be presented at the next round of COP31 sessions scheduled for Saturday in Novosibirsk, Russia.

Advertisement

Turkey's Communications Directorate announced that related diplomatic delegations will continue to meet with Chinese officials to finalize sector‑specific agreements. The focus will remain on renewable energy projects, high‑speed rail connections and digital infrastructure initiatives linked to the Belt and Road framework.