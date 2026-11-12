Erdogan Calls for Immediate End to US-Iran War During COP31 Talks with Pezeshkian

Turkish President Erdogan calls for an immediate end to the war between Iran and the United States during talks with Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday demanded an immediate end to the ongoing war between Iran and the United States. He issued this urgent call for peace during a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the UN COP31 climate conference in Antalya. Ankara emphasized its continued commitment to supporting regional peace efforts as tensions reach critical levels. The Turkish leader stressed the necessity of returning to the negotiating table without further delay to prevent broader instability.

The meeting took place in the southern Turkish city of Antalya where global leaders gathered to discuss urgent environmental matters amidst geopolitical turmoil. Erdogan stated that common ground for agreement must be strengthened to allow diplomacy a chance to succeed. He expressed hope that the conflict would end as soon as possible through peaceful means. His remarks came as international attention focused heavily on the potential for wider regional instability in the Middle East.

Also read Erdogan Holds Bilateral Talks at COP31 Climate Summit in Antalya

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the COP31 summit on Wednesday with stark warnings about the ecological consequences of the ongoing war. He accused the United States and Israel of causing severe environmental damage during their military attacks on Iranian territory. Pezeshkian described the recent actions by America and what he termed the Zionist regime as criminal and illegal aggression. He claimed these operations have inflicted severe damage on the environment by releasing massive quantities of pollutants into the atmosphere.

The Iranian president highlighted that these attacks have released significant volumes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. His statements directly linked the geopolitical conflict to the environmental themes of the climate summit. This connection has drawn significant attention to how military actions impact global climate goals. The juxtaposition of war and environmental diplomacy has created a complex backdrop for the negotiations at Antalya.

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Diplomatic initiatives led by Qatar and Pakistan have also sought to negotiate an end to the war. Tehran has linked the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz to specific political concessions from Washington. The global energy route has been blockaded by Iran since the conflict began impacting global energy markets severely. Iran is demanding that Washington unfreeze Iranian assets and lift economic sanctions as prerequisites for restoring normal traffic.

The blockade represents a significant escalation in the conflict with Iran responding to attacks with missile and drone strikes. These strikes have targeted countries across the region widening the scope of the dispute. Groups backed by Tehran in Lebanon Yemen and Iraq have also entered the conflict adding further complexity to the situation. The international community watches closely for signs of diplomatic breakthroughs amid these escalating tensions.

Turkey positions itself as a mediator in the region offering continued support for peace efforts. The involvement of Turkish celebrities at the summit also highlighted calls for action to combat the climate crisis. Their presence underscored the urgent need for environmental protection amidst the ongoing political turmoil. Leaders at COP31 are facing pressure to deliver practical results while navigating these intense geopolitical challenges.

As the conflict continues the outcome of these negotiations could have profound implications for global energy security. The Strait of Hormuz remains crucial for global oil supplies making its status a key factor in international markets. The international community remains on high alert for any developments that could further destabilize the region. The path forward requires sustained diplomatic engagement and a commitment to de-escalation.

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The meeting in Antalya highlighted the complex interplay between climate diplomacy and regional security crises. The dual focus on environmental protection and peacekeeping reflects the interconnected nature of global challenges. Stakeholders must address both the immediate security concerns and the long-term environmental impacts of the conflict. The success of these efforts will depend on the willingness of all parties to engage in good faith negotiations.

The international response to the situation will likely shape the future of regional stability and energy markets. The actions taken by major powers in the coming weeks will be critical in determining the trajectory of the conflict. The role of mediators like Turkey Qatar and Pakistan will be essential in facilitating dialogue. Their efforts to bridge divides and find common ground remain vital for achieving a lasting peace.