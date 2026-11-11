Erdogan Urges Developed Nations to Increase Climate Finance Amid COP31 Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on industrialised countries to take a greater role in reducing emissions and providing climate finance, highlighted Turkey's net-zero ambitions, condemned environmental damage in Gaza, and marked the National Afforestation Day with olive planting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the international community at the opening session of the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, announcing a renewed commitment from Turkey to deepen its climate action and urging developed countries to shoulder a larger share of emissions reductions and climate financing.

In a speech that ran for more than an hour, Erdogan called on industrialised nations-catalysts for the global carbon budget-to take greater responsibility for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and to make climate finance more accessible, predictable and responsive to the needs of the world's most vulnerable states. Erdogan highlighted the breadth of challenges facing the planet, from escalating global temperatures and loss of biodiversity to the over‑extraction of natural resources, threats to food security and the increasing frequency of climate‑related disasters.

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He urged that the longest‑lived and least‑advantaged members of the international community, including the smallest island developing states and the least developed countries, should receive prioritized support in technology transfer and capacity building. The president's remarks also underlined the necessity for the international community to put the needs of Pacific island nations "on the agenda" and to address their unique exposure to climate change.

Turkey Domestic Climate Strategy

Parallel to these global demands, Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's ambition to achieve net‑zero carbon emissions by 2053 and outlined the country's domestic strategy that integrates environmental protection across energy, industry, transportation, agriculture and development planning. He cited Turkey's "Zero Waste" initiative launched in 2017, noting that the national recycling rate had climbed from roughly 13 percent to almost 40 percent by the end of 2025.

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The president pledged further progress in ten priority areas-including clean energy transition, zero waste, food security, industrialisation, climate‑resilient cities and ocean protection-over the next decade, with goals of increasing electricity consumption by 50 percent, halving waste growth and expanding the use of circular materials in industry. Erdogan also used the platform to address regional conflicts that carry disproportionate environmental penalties. He condemned Israel's recent attacks on Gaza, describing the devastation as both genocide and ecocide.

The president cited the destruction of centuries‑old olive trees, soil and water contamination, and the razing of entire cities as evidence of long‑term ecological damage. He added that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza had worsened due to heavy rainfall and flooding, which had submerged thousands of tents and shelters and left countless civilians-especially children-without shelter.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

In earnest pleas for relief, Erdogan called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and for the lifting of isolation measures imposed on the territory. The COP31 summit also coincided with Turkey's National Afforestation Day, which was marked by the planting of olive saplings. The president framed this act as a symbolic commitment to reforesting and restoring ecosystems, echoing his wider climate rhetoric that places nature's preservation at the core of national civilisation.

He emphasized that the earth is a sacred trust that must be protected, and that leaving future generations a cleaner, greener, and fairer world was essential before the planet becomes uninhabitable. Erdogan concluded by reaffirming Turkey's continued engagement on the sidelines of COP31, where he held a series of bilateral meetings aimed at reinforcing the country's leadership role in climate diplomacy.

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His address underscored the urgency of coordinated action to meet global climate targets while addressing humanitarian crises that intersect with environmental destruction.