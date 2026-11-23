Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outlines the government's commitment to the Terror-Free Türkiye process, citing cleared PKK shelters in Hakurk and a stable growth strategy focused on defense and exports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering dedication to the " Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative following a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday. The President emphasized that achieving this security milestone requires broad political and social consensus across the nation.

Erdogan stated that the government is strictly executing a stable growth strategy anchored in investment, production, employment, and exports. This economic framework is designed to support the broader national goal of ensuring prosperity and peace for all citizens.

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Defense Industry Milestones and Strategic Goals

Türkiye aims to achieve full independence in its defense sector, a goal Erdogan described as critical to national sovereignty. He highlighted the KIZILELMA and EJDERHA projects as only the initial steps toward more advanced and powerful systems. The President vowed to continue development efforts without pause, disregarding critics who lack vision for the country's industrial future.

Security Gains in Northern Iraq and Iraq's Hakurk

Recent security operations have removed significant barriers to investment and tourism by eliminating terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq's Hakurk, Zap, and Metina regions. Turkish sources confirmed that the PKK has vacated 14 shelters in Hakurk as the disarmament process advances. This clearance brings nearly all caves in these areas under control, directly supporting the government's narrative of improved regional stability.

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Erdogan explained that as the climate of security takes root in the region, obstacles to production and employment are being removed one by one. The President noted that improving security conditions is essential for enabling a safe environment for both domestic and international business activities.

Political Consensus and the 467 Parliamentary Vote

The government places particular importance on preserving the spirit of the 467 parliamentary vote, which reflected broad support for legislation related to the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process. Erdogan called this vote a turning point in Turkish politics, demonstrating a unified stance against terrorism. He pledged to advance the initiative with the widest possible consensus while rejecting any attempts to use the issue as a tool for political blackmail.

Erdogan stressed that the nation can no longer tolerate losing in these critical areas. He asserted that the People's Alliance and the government are striving to ensure that no citizen feels the need to accept further losses. The President expressed deep personal commitment to the process, stating that the government has put its heart, soul, and body on the line for its success.

As weapons and violence are removed from the equation, Erdogan believes resolving remaining issues will become increasingly manageable. The government intends to keep moving forward without retaking a single step back. With God's will, they aim to remove this issue entirely from the nation's plate, ensuring long-term stability and security for all residents.