Erdogan Pledges Full Support for Palestinian Statehood

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirms support for an independent Palestinian state on the 38th anniversary of its declaration, amidst worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a solemn reaffirmation of Ankara's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the declaration of the State of Palestine. In a message disseminated via social media on Sunday, the Turkish leader extended his greetings and expressed deep affection for the Palestinian people, specifically praising their resilience in the face of ongoing adversity. This diplomatic statement underscores the enduring geopolitical stance of Türkiye regarding the historical and current struggles for Palestinian independence and sovereignty.

Erdogan Demands Sovereign Palestinian State

President Erdogan explicitly stated that Türkiye will continue to utilize all available means to support the Palestinian people in their pursuit of a free and prosperous future. He emphasized that Ankara remains committed to defending the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible terms across every international platform. The Turkish president outlined a clear vision for the resolution of the conflict, calling for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

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Specifically, Erdogan demanded that this new state must possess full geographical integrity and be established based on the 1967 borders. He further insisted that East Jerusalem must be recognized as the capital of the Palestinian state. By setting these precise parameters, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's dedication to a two-state solution that addresses core territorial and political grievances that have persisted for decades in the region.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza

This high-level diplomatic declaration arrives at a critical moment of escalating humanitarian distress in the Gaza Strip. Severe downpours have recently inundated temporary displacement camps across the enclave, exposing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to bitter winter cold. The lack of adequate sheltering materials, including plastic sheeting and blankets, has exacerbated the suffering of civilians who were already displaced by the conflict that began in October 2023.

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The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Friday that these flooding events have affected more than 200,000 Palestinians. The water damage has severely compromised makeshift shelters that are currently housing over 40,000 families, creating unsanitary and dangerous living conditions. The combination of cold, wet environments and overcrowding poses immediate health risks to the vulnerable civilian population.

WHO Warns of High-Risk Zones

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning regarding the spatial distribution of displaced persons in flood-prone areas. The organization estimates that approximately 950,000 displaced people are currently residing in regions susceptible to further waterlogging. Of this total, more than 400,000 individuals are located in high-risk zones that are particularly vulnerable to severe flooding and subsequent infrastructure failure.

These figures illustrate the sheer scale of the displacement crisis, where nearly the entire population of the enclave has been uprooted. The destruction of infrastructure, which amounts to around 90 percent of the total built environment, leaves little room for safe housing. The ongoing vulnerability to environmental hazards compounds the trauma of displacement and the loss of property and community structures.

Ceasefire Violations and Casualty Figures

The worsening humanitarian situation occurs alongside continued reports of violations of the ceasefire agreement, which was scheduled to take effect on October 20, 2025. Despite the formal cessation of hostilities, violence persists, with at least 1,643 Palestinians killed and 5,964 wounded since the truce began. These figures highlight the fragility of the current security arrangements and the continued risk to civilian life.

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The broader context of the conflict includes an Israeli military operation that began in October 2023, described by some sources as a genocide of Gaza. This campaign has resulted in the deaths of more than 74,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children. Additionally, over 176,000 others have been wounded, representing a significant portion of the population. The extensive loss of life and injury continues to draw international condemnation and calls for stronger diplomatic intervention to protect civilians and ensure the implementation of sustainable peace agreements.