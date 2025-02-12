Erdogan Meets with Indonesian President to Strengthen Ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Bogor, Indonesia, to discuss ways to enhance economic and defense cooperation between the two Muslim-majority nations. The meeting signifies Turkey's commitment to expanding its influence in Southeast Asia and fostering closer ties with a key regional player.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Indonesia n counterpart Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday for talks aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties between the two Muslim-majority nations. The meeting, held at Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia , saw the two leaders inspecting an honor guard and engaging in discussions focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Erdogan's visit to Indonesia is part of his ongoing efforts to expand Turkey's global influence and forge closer partnerships with key players in Southeast Asia. Indonesia, as the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, holds significant strategic importance for Turkey in the region





