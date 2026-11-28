Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek counterpart Konstantinos Tasoulas held talks in Istanbul, focusing on bilateral relations and the Aegean Sea.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas held a closed-door bilateral meeting at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul on Saturday. The high-level diplomatic engagement lasted approximately thirty-five minutes and focused on strengthening ties between the two neighboring nations across multiple sectors. This direct dialogue marks a significant step in normalizing relations and addressing long-standing regional tensions.

Erdogan emphasized that relations between Turkiye and Greece hold significant potential for advancement in all fields. He stated that both nations are actively working to progress a positive agenda that benefits their citizens. A key component of this dialogue involved the handling of minority issues, which Erdogan described as a shared heritage of both countries that requires immediate and careful attention.

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The Turkish leader argued that minority questions should be approached from a strictly humanitarian perspective. He stressed that addressing these concerns is vital for maintaining the current positive course of diplomatic relations. Erdogan made it clear that Turkiye expects Greece to reciprocate the positive approach demonstrated by Ankara to ensure mutual trust.

This mutual cooperation is viewed as essential for sustaining the momentum of the dialogue. By prioritizing humanitarian solutions, both leaders signaled a commitment to reducing historical friction. The outcome of this thirty-five-minute meeting is expected to influence future policy decisions regarding bilateral cooperation and regional security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

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Erdogan reiterated that Turkiye has no hesitation in working toward making the Aegean Sea a zone of peace. He outlined a vision where the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean become regions characterized by stability and prosperity. This strategic outlook aims to reduce tensions and foster economic and security cooperation in the maritime zones shared by both nations.

The meeting was attended by several senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Burhanettin Duran, the Head of Communications, also participated in the discussions to ensure coordinated messaging. Chief Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic was present to support the strategic dialogue.

Their presence underscored the importance the Turkish government places on this diplomatic initiative. By focusing on humanitarian approaches to minority issues and promoting the Aegean as a sea of peace, both leaders sent a strong signal of intent. The discussions at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office mark a continued effort to deepen ties and foster a more cooperative regional environment.