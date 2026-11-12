Erdogan Meets Global Leaders at COP31 in Antalya

Turkish President Erdogan held bilateral meetings with leaders of DRC, Georgia, Sudan, and others at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, focusing on trade and regional stability.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a series of high-level diplomatic meetings in the southern Turkish city of Antalya, operating on the sidelines of the COP31 UN climate conference. According to official statements released by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Thursday, the Turkish leader convened with heads of state from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Georgia, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, the Republic of Congo, Iraq, and Tanzania. These bilateral discussions were designed to strengthen geopolitical alliances and expand economic cooperation frameworks amidst global environmental and security challenges.

Erdogan Strengthen Ties With DRC

Turkish President Erdogan held talks with Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, emphasizing that the partnership between Türkiye and the DRC is expanding across all sectors. Erdogan stated that both nations would continue taking concrete steps in key fields, specifically highlighting growth in trade, transportation infrastructure, and the defence industry. The Turkish leader affirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the DRC's territorial integrity and expressed a strong desire for the establishment of lasting stability within the Central African nation.

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The meeting between the two presidents was attended by a delegation of senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik, and National Intelligence Organisation chief Ibrahim Kalin. Their presence underscored the strategic importance Ankara places on deepening its engagement with the resource-rich DRC.

Georgia and Sudan Diplomatic Engagement

President Erdogan also met with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili to discuss bilateral relations alongside broader regional and global issues. Erdogan described Georgia as a vital trading partner for Türkiye, noting that active efforts are currently underway to reach specific bilateral trade volume targets. The dialogue focused on enhancing economic integration and addressing shared geopolitical concerns in the South Caucasus region.

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Regarding Sudan, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's steadfast support for the country's unity, territorial integrity, and independence. The Turkish president emphasized the importance of pursuing further steps to expand cooperation in defence, investment, and agriculture. Ankara is closely monitoring developments on the ground in Sudan and supports the proposed "Sudan Peace Initiative" as a mechanism for regional stabilization.

Africa and Middle East Cooperation Strategies

Turkish President Erdogan held separate discussions with leaders from Libya, Somalia, and the Republic of Congo to address regional stability and economic potential. He vowed to strengthen support for Libya's stability, stressing that no political initiative could succeed without the direct backing of Libyan stakeholders. In Somalia, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to expanding cooperation in defence and energy sectors, expressing hope that the national dialogue process would succeed in paving the way for national unity and social cohesion.

During talks with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Erdogan highlighted significant strides in trade and investment, adding that both nations are exploring ways to unlock further potential in their relations. The leaders also underscored the critical importance of protecting biodiversity, particularly in the Congo Basin. Erdogan expressed confidence that the "Climate Implementation Bridge" initiative, developed under Türkiye's COP31 presidency, would effectively help address environmental challenges facing the region.

Regional Stability and Economic Corridors

Meetings with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi and Libyan leaders also touched upon broader security architectures and trade corridors. Erdogan highlighted progress on the Development Road Project with Iraq, describing it as a new corridor for east-west trade that will deepen energy cooperation. He called on Baghdad to increase support for the goal of establishing a "Terror-Free Region," arguing that achieving this objective would benefit both countries significantly.

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The Iraqi delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek, ruling Justice and Development Party Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Omer Celik, and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran. These comprehensive engagements in Antalya demonstrate Turkey's active role in shaping diplomatic and economic narratives across Africa, the Middle East, and the South Caucasus during the global climate summit.