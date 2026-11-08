Erdogan Marks Karabakh Liberation Anniversary With Strong Backing For Azerbaijan Peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed support for Azerbaijan's peace efforts in the South Caucasus during the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation in Shusha.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Shusha on Sunday to mark the sixth anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh, a date celebrated in Azerbaijan as Victory Day. During the event, Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus. He stated that the liberation of Karabakh had opened the door to a new era in the region, a sentiment shared with Azerbaijan i President Ilham Aliyev during their joint appearance.

Erdogan Praises Azerbaijan's Reconstruction Efforts

Erdogan emphasized that Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories from occupation during the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020 ushered in a new phase for the South Caucasus. He specifically praised Baku's ongoing reconstruction work in the liberated territories, noting that the region is being restored to its former vitality. The Turkish president expressed great appreciation for these rebuilding efforts, viewing them as crucial for the stability and future of the area.

Also read Marks & Spencer Sequin Grab Bag Perfect for Party Season

Extending his greetings on the Sixth Victory Day, Erdogan said he was very pleased to be in Karabakh and wholeheartedly conveyed his love and respect on behalf of the Turkish nation and himself. He also remembered the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of Shusha, honoring their sacrifice as a foundational element of the current regional order. His presence in Shusha served as a high-profile demonstration of Ankara's continued engagement with Baku's post-war recovery.

Aliyev Highlights Eternal Unity With Turkey

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed deep gratitude for Turkey's support during the war, stating that Azerbaijan would never forget the solidarity shown by Erdogan and the Turkish people. He recalled that throughout the 44 days of the Second Karabakh War, Erdogan and the brotherly Turkish people stood by their side. Aliyev added that Azerbaijan would always remain indebted to Turkey for the unwavering support that boosted Azerbaijani morale during what Baku calls the Patriotic War.

Advertisement

Aliyev described the liberation of Shusha as ending 30 years of occupation and marking a significant turning point in Azerbaijan's history. He characterized the unity between the two countries as eternal and unshakable, asserting that Azerbaijanis and Turks are brotherly peoples closer than any other nations. He warned that those seeking to drive a wedge between the two states would never succeed, emphasizing that the ties are beyond the reach of external interference.

Shusha Declaration Anchors Bilateral Alliance

Erdogan highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, noting that relations have reached an advanced level after passing through various tests of history. He stressed that the bond, rooted in shared history and the principle of one nation two states, would continue to guide their common future. The Turkish president famously stated that the happiness of Baku cannot be separated from the happiness of Ankara, nor can the pride of Shusha be separated from the pride of the Turkish nation.

Erdogan also underlined the significance of the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, which elevated bilateral relations to the level of an alliance. He warned that those seeking to weaken the brotherhood reinforced by this declaration will never achieve their goals, now or in the future. He drew a parallel to past failures, asserting that attempts to undermine the alliance have always been unsuccessful and will continue to be so. The declaration remains a cornerstone of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Regional Stability And Future Cooperation

The joint news conference in Shusha served as a platform to showcase the solidified relationship between Ankara and Baku as they look toward a peaceful future in the South Caucasus. Both leaders used the occasion to reinforce the message that their alliance is not only a matter of historical affinity but also a strategic necessity for regional stability. By marking the sixth anniversary of the victory, the leaders underscored the permanence of the new political reality established in 2020.

Advertisement

The emphasis on reconstruction and peace-building suggests a shift in focus from military victory to economic and social recovery. Erdogan's praise for Baku's efforts indicates Turkey's role as a partner in the developmental phase of the region. Meanwhile, Aliyev's gratitude reflects the enduring political capital gained from Turkish support during the conflict. The event in Shusha thus acts as both a commemoration of past struggles and a blueprint for future cooperation.