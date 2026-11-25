Turkish President Erdogan announces the historic Terror-Free Turkey process aimed at permanently resolving the four-decade conflict with the PKK through disarmament and dissolution.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally unveiled the historic " Terror-Free Turkey" project during a speech in Ankara on Wednesday. This comprehensive strategic initiative aims to permanently resolve the country's four-decade-long armed conflict with the Kurdistan Workers Party. Erdogan described the current geopolitical climate as a unique window of opportunity for the nation to achieve lasting peace and enduring security.

The newly launched strategy explicitly seeks to end the conflict through the complete dissolution and disarmament of the PKK. This goal aligns with previous announcements by the group regarding the decision to lay down weapons and vacate shelters in northern Iraq. The Turkish government views this specific disarmament pathway as an essential mechanism for establishing a stable and secure future for all citizens.

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Erdogan stressed that security and intelligence agencies are diligently carrying out their monitoring duties within the strict framework of the law. He compared the administration's careful oversight of this sensitive political process to a mother watching over her child with utmost care and vigilance. The goal is to strengthen peace, security, and development across the entire nation while preventing any exploitation or provocation.

The President issued a stern warning against using intra-party power struggles as a burden on this critical national process. He stated that no one has the right to shift their political weight onto these peace efforts or place internal agendas above the objectives of the "Terror-Free Turkey" project. The administration demands strict adherence to legal frameworks to ensure the integrity of the disarmament timeline.

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Expressing deep empathy for those affected by the long-standing violence, Erdogan highlighted the urgent desire to end the suffering caused by terrorism. He spoke specifically about families who have lost loved ones, stating a clear intention to stop mothers, fathers, and children from shedding tears. His stated goal is to crown the Century of Turkey with a Terror-Free nation and subsequently expand that stability to a terror-free region.

In a separate announcement, Erdogan confirmed that investigations have been launched into two tragic military helicopter crashes. These accidents occurred in Malatya and Eskisehir just twelve days apart, resulting in the deaths of nine personnel. Five Turkish servicemen were martyred when an AS-532 helicopter crashed during a training flight after taking off from Eskisehir.

Erdogan insisted that inspections and inquiries into these crashes would be conducted with no room for doubt or ambiguity. The remarks come as the nation balances this historic diplomatic initiative with the immediate need to address recent military losses. The government aims to build a future free from terrorism and its broader consequences for society.

Global policymakers and finance leaders are also preparing to gather in Turkey for the second Palandoken Economic Forum. This event underscores the government's broader intent to stabilize the region and foster economic development alongside security reforms. The combination of political peace efforts and economic engagement marks a significant shift in national strategy.

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The timeline of the "Terror-Free Turkey" project suggests a phased approach to disarmament and political reconciliation. Previous steps involved the PKK's announcement to leave northern Iraq, a move that paved the way for the current administrative push. The current launch signals a transition from preliminary steps to a formalized state-led initiative for national healing.

Observers note that the emphasis on legal compliance and careful monitoring reflects the sensitivity of the region's security landscape. The administration seeks to prevent any resurgence of violence while ensuring that the disarmament process is irreversible. This careful balance is critical for maintaining public trust and ensuring the success of the long-term peace goals.