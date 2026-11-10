Erdogan Holds Bilateral Talks at COP31 Climate Summit in Antalya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets global leaders including Lula da Silva and Abiy Ahmed at the UN climate conference in Antalya to discuss trade, defense, and regional stability.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has engaged in a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the COP31 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya. The summit, hosted in the southern Turkish city from November 9 through November 20, serves as a critical diplomatic platform for international cooperation on environmental policy and global security.

Key Diplomatic Meetings in Antalya

Erdogan met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, and Turkmenistan's People's Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. These discussions highlight Turkey's active role in fostering cross-regional partnerships during the major international gathering.

Also read COP31 Opens in Antalya With Focus on $305 Billion Adaptation Gap and 2035 Energy Targets

The Turkish Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Ministry reports that 102 leaders representing 95 countries and seven international organisations are expected to attend the event. The conference brings together all 196 parties to the convention alongside the European Union, featuring 37 heads of state and 35 heads of government among its participants.

Turkey Brazil Trade and Defence Ties

During his meeting with Lula, Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and broader regional developments. The two leaders noted that their nations will mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027 and agreed to expand ties, particularly in trade and the defence industry. This focus on long-term strategic alignment underscores the depth of the partnership between Ankara and Brasilia.

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Lula attended the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya specifically to engage with world leaders on climate action and economic collaboration. The Communications Directorate confirmed that the dialogue covered both immediate global issues and the historical significance of the upcoming centenary milestone for Turkish-Brazilian diplomatic engagement.

Humanitarian and Regional Security Focus

Talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman centered on strengthening Türkiye-Bangladesh relations and addressing shared regional challenges. Erdogan emphasized that both nations would benefit from expanded cooperation in trade and the defence sector. He also highlighted Ankara's continued efforts to keep the humanitarian situation in Cox's Bazar in the international spotlight, where approximately one million Rohingya refugees reside in camps.

Discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed focused on reinforcing bilateral ties across various fields, with a specific emphasis on trade and investment. Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's support for peace and stability in Ethiopia's region. He also congratulated Abiy on Ethiopia's preparations to host COP32 next year, following Türkiye's presidency of this year's summit, signaling a smooth transition of leadership in global climate diplomacy.

Energy Agreements and Future Summits

Separately, Erdogan met with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, where Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar signed an agreement between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. The meeting was attended by COP31 President and Environment Minister Murat Kurum, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

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Erdogan also held talks with Turkmenistan's National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, discussing bilateral ties and global developments. The leaders stressed the importance of cooperation in energy, trade, defence, and investment sectors. As more leaders arrive in Antalya, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev landed on Tuesday at Erdogan's invitation, further expanding the diplomatic scope of the event.

Erdogan, who has already met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the aforementioned leaders, is expected to hold further talks as the strategic summit continues. The ongoing engagements demonstrate Turkey's commitment to leveraging the COP31 platform for broader geopolitical and economic dialogue beyond environmental concerns alone.