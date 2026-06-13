Erdogan hails Türkiye’s World Cup return, says nation united in support, boosts team morale

Recalling Türkiye’s historic third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the Turkish president says, 'Now is time to write a new legend, and we will write it together.'

Recalling Türkiye’s historic third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the Turkish president says, "Now is time to write a new legend, and we will write it together.

"He added that it was time to create a new legacy for Turkish football. Photo source: Screen grab @RTErdogan / others Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye’s return to the FIFA World Cup after a 24-year absence has generated nationwide excitement, stressing that all 86 million citizens share the same pride and anticipation.

"With tomorrow’s match against Australia, our World Cup journey, which we have been eagerly awaiting as a nation, begins. This first World Cup excitement in 24 years has spread across every corner of our country. From Edirne to Kars, from Sinop to Hatay, from Istanbul to Diyarbakır, all 86 million citizens are united in the same feeling today.

" Recalling Türkiye’s historic third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Erdogan said it is time to write a new legend together. “Now is the time to write a new legend, and we will write it together,” he said in a message shared on his X account on Saturday. Erdogan said the national team would feel the nation’s support in all matches and carry the backing of millions wherever they play.

“Even if you are thousands of kilometres away, hearts will beat with you in every home, every street, and every square of Türkiye. Now is the time to write a new epic. May your path and fortune be clear. May every shot you take be a goal,” he said.

He also added that the players would take the hopes, prayers, and pride of the nation onto the field, praising their determination and fighting spirit. Perfect opening night for US as they beat Paraguay 4-1 in World Cup opener“When you step onto the pitch, you will carry the prayers, hopes, and pride of this nation on your shoulders,” he said.

“We have witnessed many times how you never give up until the final whistle and what you have achieved for Türkiye through your fighting spirit. "May your shots become goals; the flag is with you, hope is with you, and prayers are with you. May your path and fortune be open, Our Boys.

"Perfect opening night for US as they beat Paraguay 4-1 in World Cup openerThe thorn of Iran nuclear enrichment continues to sting deal with USLost Amasya tulip rediscovered in Türkiye after being thought extinct for 130 yearsElon Musk becomes world's first 'trillionaire on paper' after record SpaceX IPO





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group A Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group A. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group D Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group D. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group B Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group B. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group C Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group C. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »