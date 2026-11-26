The Turkish National Security Council chaired by President Erdogan reaffirmed the Terror-Free Turkey process and outlined strategies for regional stability and counter-terrorism efforts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presided over a critical session of the Turkish National Security Council on Thursday, where officials reiterated their unwavering dedication to the 'Terror-Free Türkiye' process. The high-level meeting focused on reinforcing national solidarity and social integration while addressing immediate security threats and evolving international dynamics. Communications Directorate statements confirmed that the council prioritized resilience against organized crime and terror networks that jeopardize public order.

Security Operations and Counter-Terrorism Mandates

The council received detailed briefings on ongoing military and intelligence operations targeting groups deemed threats to national unity. Specific mention was made of the PKK, KCK, PYD, YPG, FETO, and Daesh as primary adversaries requiring persistent counter-action both domestically and abroad. Officials emphasized that any organized crime syndicates attempting to disrupt societal stability or threaten citizen safety would face zero tolerance. These operations are central to the broader strategy of establishing a secure environment for all residents within Turkish borders.

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Diplomatic Relations with Neighboring Nations

A significant portion of the discussions centered on enhancing cooperation with neighboring Syria and Iraq across multiple sectors. The council stressed that Türkiye aims for a future defined by security, stability, inclusivity, and prosperity in the wider region. This diplomatic push is intended to create a buffer zone that supports the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative by addressing cross-border threats at their source. Strengthening these bilateral ties is viewed as essential for long-term regional peace and economic development.

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Stance on International Conflicts and Geopolitics

The council addressed several major geopolitical flashpoints, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea, Türkiye committed to a solution-oriented approach based on dialogue while firmly protecting its sovereign rights under international law. The council also expressed deep concern over the potential for conflict to spread from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean due to tensions involving Russia, Ukraine, the United States, Israel, and Iran. Turkey pledged to maintain contacts with all relevant parties to facilitate a swift resolution to these hostilities.

Regional Leadership and Palestinian Solidarity

Türkiye recently assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States from Azerbaijan, a move the council described as an opportunity to deepen solidarity within the Turkic world. On the issue of Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, the council strongly criticized Israel's occupation and annexation policies, linking them to increased regional instability. Turkish officials urged global actors pursuing peace to adopt a firmer stance against these policies. Additionally, the council reviewed efforts to ensure Libya's territorial integrity, affirming Türkiye's continued support for peace and prosperity in Libyan society.