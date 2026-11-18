Turkish President Erdogan labels Gaza a concentration camp, urging Muslim nations to provide immediate humanitarian aid as winter threatens civilians in the enclave.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a stark condemnation of the ongoing situation in Gaza, describing the Palestinian enclave as the world's largest concentration camp during a meeting with his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara on Wednesday. The Turkish leader highlighted that massacres, assassinations, discrimination, isolation, and starvation continue to occur daily, occurring almost every day before the eyes of the entire world. Erdogan attributed these atrocities directly to the policies of the Israel i government, which he accused of implementing inhumane restrictions that have trapped civilians in the territory.

Erdogan warned that a major humanitarian catastrophe is currently unfolding in Gaza, a situation that he stated is poised to worsen significantly as winter approaches. He expressed deep concern over the suffering of Palestinian children, describing harrowing scenes of families struggling in flooded and muddy conditions without adequate shelter from the cold. The Turkish president emphasized that the lack of proper housing and basic necessities is exposing vulnerable populations to severe health risks during the upcoming colder months.

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The leader of Turkey stressed that the Israeli government has turned the area into a place where starvation and other atrocities are normalized. By highlighting the physical misery of civilians, Erdogan sought to draw international attention to the deteriorating living conditions. He noted that the combination of ongoing conflict and the approaching seasonal changes creates a dangerous environment for those unable to leave or find safe refuge within the enclave.

Erdogan also criticized countries that have long presented themselves as defenders of democracy and human rights, arguing that their hypocrisy is now being exposed by the events in Gaza. He suggested that the silence or inaction of these nations stands in stark contrast to their stated values. The Turkish president argued that the international community has failed to protect civilians, thereby undermining the credibility of those governments that claim to prioritize human rights above all else.

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By calling out these perceived double standards, Erdogan aimed to shift the narrative away from diplomatic rhetoric and toward the reality on the ground. He suggested that the global response has been insufficient to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. This critique serves as a challenge to Western nations to justify their policies and actions in light of the visible humanitarian crisis developing in the region.

The Turkish president called for greater action from the Muslim world, urging Islamic countries to reflect critically on their response to the situation in Gaza. He stated that Muslim nations should not rely solely on others to intervene, but must take direct action to ensure that greater pressure is exerted on Israel. Erdogan argued that it is a religious and moral obligation for these countries to step up efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance before winter conditions worsen further.

Explicitly offering support, Erdogan stated that Turkey is ready to send containers to help their brothers and sisters in Gaza. He confirmed that the Turkish government is taking the necessary steps regarding humanitarian assistance to aid those in need. This pledge signals Turkey's intent to play a more active role in relief efforts, positioning itself as a key supporter of the Palestinian cause in the face of what Erdogan describes as global indifference.

Turning to broader international developments, Erdogan warned that the world is going through a period of profound uncertainty and intensifying geopolitical competition. He described the current era as a painful process in which the old world order is collapsing, with no clear consensus on what will replace it. According to Erdogan, a more intense and destructive competition is taking place behind the scenes, one that is often not fully reflected in the media or on screens.

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Erdogan concluded by reiterating Turkey's resolve to remain vocal about the oppression in Gaza. He stated that even if other nations turn a blind eye and a deaf ear, Turkey will not remain silent. This stance underscores Ankara's commitment to maintaining pressure on the issue, regardless of the shifting dynamics of the global political landscape. The Turkish president's remarks serve as both a warning to Israel and a call to action for its regional allies.