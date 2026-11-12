Erdogan and Sharif Strengthen Mecca Defence Alliance and Bilateral Ties at COP31

President Erdogan and Prime Minister Sharif meet in Antalya to boost bilateral trade, defense cooperation, and climate finance advocacy during COP31 summit talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan i Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif utilized the sidelines of the COP31 summit in Antalya to reinforce diplomatic bonds and expand economic ties between their nations.

The leaders utilized this high-profile gathering to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing shared regional security concerns, signaling a significant escalation in their strategic partnership.

Also read Erdogan Holds Bilateral Talks at COP31 Climate Summit in Antalya

Erdogan stated that both nations would take immediate steps to provide fresh impetus to their bilateral relations, ensuring that joint efforts are scaled up significantly across multiple sectors.

The dialogue highlighted a mutual commitment to enhancing connectivity and industrial synergy between the two neighboring states in the broader region.

During the discussions, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's readiness to support Pakistan through peaceful means to address the security challenges it faces in its immediate region.

This offer of diplomatic assistance underscores Ankara's role as a stabilizing partner for Islamabad and aligns with long-standing efforts to de-escalate tensions in South Asia.

Erdogan emphasized that the Mecca Defence Alliance has successfully strengthened solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan, serving as a critical pillar for collective security in the Middle East and South Asia.

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The alliance, which also includes Saudi Arabia, formally adopted its first institutional decision on August 31 in Istanbul by agreeing to establish a permanent secretariat under the pact.

This structure is designed to facilitate ongoing cooperation and coordinated responses to regional threats, marking a concrete step toward institutionalizing defense collaboration among the three member states.

The President clarified that the alliance is not directed against any other country but is strictly intended to strengthen regional security, deterrence, and stability through collective defense capabilities.

Sharif highlighted Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, particularly regarding the conflict involving Iran and the broader Middle Eastern landscape.

He noted that Türkiye has consistently supported Pakistan's initiatives to give talks a chance and has backed efforts to end the US-Iran war triggered by recent strikes.

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's support for these diplomatic pathways, stressing the importance of dialogue over conflict to resolve geopolitical disputes and prevent further regional instability.

On the environmental front, Sharif called for grant-based climate financing for vulnerable nations and warned against the weaponization of water resources during his address at the COP31 summit.

He advocated for increased funding for resilience and adaptation, describing these measures as essential for struggling economies facing extreme weather events and climate-induced disasters.

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Sharif insisted that no country should be allowed to put the lives and livelihoods of downstream communities at risk by manipulating water supplies, a stance that resonated with other developing nations at the summit.

President Erdogan extended his sincere condolences to Prime Minister Sharif over the tragic terrorist attack that targeted a police convoy in Pakistan, resulting in multiple casualties.

The expression of solidarity highlighted the personal and diplomatic closeness between the two leaders, who share a deep commitment to countering terrorism and enhancing national security.

Looking ahead, the two governments are expected to expedite agreements on joint infrastructure projects and defense manufacturing initiatives to boost economic resilience.

The discussions in Antalya set a clear agenda for the future, with both nations committed to expanding their partnership in critical strategic sectors such as transportation and defense.

By aligning their defense capabilities and advocating for equitable climate finance, Türkiye and Pakistan aim to enhance their geopolitical influence and secure a more prosperous future for their citizens.

The outcomes of this meeting will likely shape regional policy frameworks in the coming months, establishing a durable foundation for continued cooperation.

The leaders also acknowledged the importance of global climate action, with Erdogan and other world leaders emphasizing the urgent need for practical results at COP31.

These joint efforts demonstrate a unified front in addressing both traditional security challenges and emerging environmental crises through multilateral diplomacy.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of a stable, secure, and economically integrated region, driven by the strong partnership between Ankara and Islamabad.