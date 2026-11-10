Erdogan And Guterres Discuss COP31 And Global Conflicts In Antalya

Turkish President Erdogan met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at COP31 in Antalya. The leaders addressed climate action and key geopolitical crises including Ukraine and Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed strong optimism that the ongoing COP31 climate conference in Antalya will serve as a "new starting point" for global environmental efforts. This sentiment was shared during a high-level meeting held on Tuesday with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting the Turkish city for the summit. The dialogue covered a broad spectrum of pressing international issues ranging from climate policy to active military conflicts.

COP31 Preparations And Climate Goals

The meeting highlighted Türkiye's successful organization of the COP31 presidency, with President Erdogan stating that all preparations for a successful conference are now complete. He emphasized that the southern city of Antalya is fully ready to host these critical climate discussions. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Türkiye's organizational efforts, acknowledging the country's commitment to facilitating global cooperation on climate change.

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Türkiye is leveraging this platform to push for concrete actions on climate-related challenges. The leadership in Ankara views the conference as a pivotal moment for restarting international dialogue on environmental sustainability. The goal is to ensure that the agreements reached in Antalya translate into measurable progress for the planet.

De-Escalation Efforts In The Middle East

Addressing the volatile tensions between Iran and the United States, Erdogan confirmed that Türkiye continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. He stated that these efforts are being conducted in coordination with other countries in the region to stabilize the area. The Turkish President emphasized that reducing regional hostilities is a top priority for his government.

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The dialogue with Guterres also touched upon the ongoing developments in Gaza. Both leaders discussed the current humanitarian and political situation in the territory. The inclusion of this topic in their private meeting underscores the interconnected nature of global security and diplomatic stability.

War In Ukraine And Other Regional Crises

On the subject of the war in Ukraine, Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye remains fully committed to bringing the conflict to an end. He announced that Ankara is ready to support a new dialogue process to facilitate peace negotiations. This position reflects Türkiye's longstanding role as a mediator in Eastern European conflicts.

The discussion extended to other regional flashpoints, including the situation in Cyprus and developments in Libya. These topics were included in the broader conversation about global and regional stability hosted by the Turkish presidency. The comprehensive nature of the meeting allowed for a thorough exchange of views on multiple security fronts.

Diplomatic Delegation And Next Steps

The high-level meeting was attended by a significant Turkish delegation reflecting the importance of the discussions. Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan was present alongside Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The delegation also included Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu.

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Additional attendees included Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran and Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairman Omer Celik. Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Agirbas also participated in the session. Their presence indicates a multi-sectoral approach to the climate and diplomatic issues being addressed at COP31.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to influence the trajectory of the climate conference and broader diplomatic initiatives. With the conference fully prepared and international attention focused on Antalya, Türkiye aims to leverage this moment for significant global impact. The collaboration between Ankara and the United Nations signals a renewed effort to tackle both environmental and security challenges simultaneously.