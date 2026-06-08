ERCOT Forecasts Peak Load of 92.2 Gigawatts, Confident in Avoiding Repeat of Winter Storm Uri

Electric Reliability Council of Texas officials have forecasted a peak load of 92.2 gigawatts, representing a 10.2% year-over-yEar increase and a 7.8% increase from the state's previous peak load. The population of Texas has been growing rapidly, straining the states electrical grid. Despite rising electricity demand, grid operators are confident they will avoid a repeat of the 2021 Winter Storm Uri.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas officials forecasted a peak load of roughly 92.2 gigawatts at their June 2 quarterly board meeting. That projection represents a 10.2% year-over-year increase and a 7.8% increase from the state's previous peak load .

Officials at the meeting noted that the weather profile over the next few months is likely to be more uncertain than usual,with tempEratures in Texas potentially reaching 2023 peaks depending on the state's rain forecast. heat spikes energy usage as consumers turn down the knobs on thier air conditioners, and energy employ in Texas is also on the rise due to the rollout of AI data centers across the state. ERCOT received 519 requests in the last two years to connect large data centers to its grid, compared to 24 such requests the previous year.

The population of Texas has been growing rapidly, with a 15.3% increase in population from 2020 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This population explosion further strains the state's electrical grid, leading to rising electricity demand. Despite this, grid operators are confident they will avoid a repeat of the 2021 Winter Storm Uri, when Texas's energy infrastructure was severely impacted.

The Texas Senate Bill 6,which was signed into law in 2025, readies ERCOT with new tools to avoid load crises. Among other provisions, the law enables ERCOT to reduce demand from large customers before emergencies. This will aid to mitigate the impact of peak energy usage and ensure a stable energy supply for the state's residents





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ERCOT Electric Reliability Council Of Texas Peak Load Energy Demand Winter Storm Uri

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