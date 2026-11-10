ERCOT Consolidates Grid Alerts in TXANS and Adds Text Message Notifications

ERCOT upgraded its TXANS alert system so Texans can receive grid condition notices by text message for the first time, in addition to email.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, has given Texans a single place to get grid condition alerts through its enhanced Texas Advisory and Notification System, called TXANS. For the first time, subscribers can choose to receive these notifications by text message, in addition to email. ERCOT announced the upgrade as a more streamlined way to communicate grid notifications to the public.

ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said the organization enhanced TXANS to make communication with the public more efficient and streamlined. Vegas stated that communicating effectively with Texans remains a priority and that the improvements are meant to ensure the public receives current and accurate information on grid conditions.

Also read Russia and Ukraine batter each other with long-range strikes a day before US-brokered talks

How TXANS Alert Levels Signal Grid Conditions

ERCOT uses TXANS to communicate about grid conditions, including forecasted weather events, periods of higher electricity demand, and emergency actions ERCOT may take to maintain systemwide grid reliability. Each notice type signals a different level of concern, from advance warnings to active emergency operations.

A Weather Watch is an advance notification that may be issued when significant weather is forecasted, along with high demand and a potential for lower reserves. ERCOT said grid conditions are normal during a Weather Watch.

Advertisement

A Voluntary Conservation Notice is issued when higher demand is forecasted with lower energy reserves. ERCOT requests that the public voluntarily conserve electricity during a specific period, if it is safe to do so. ERCOT also asks government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement programs that reduce electricity use at their facilities.

A Conservation Appeal is issued when higher demand is forecasted with a potential to enter emergency operations. ERCOT asks the public to conserve electricity during a specific period, if safe, and asks government agencies to reduce electricity use at their facilities.

Energy Emergency Alert Levels and Controlled Outages

Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 occurs when operating reserves drop below 2,500 megawatts and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes. ERCOT said it has not directed systemwide controlled outages at this level, but it requests that the public conserve electricity if safe to do so.

Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 occurs when operating reserves drop below 2,000 megawatts and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes, or when frequency drops below 59.91 hertz for 15 minutes. ERCOT said it has not directed systemwide controlled outages at this level, and it stresses that conservation is critical. ERCOT requests that the public reduce electricity use as much as possible.

Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 is the most severe stage. It occurs when operating reserves drop below 1,500 megawatts, or when the grid's frequency drops below 59.8 hertz for any period of time. ERCOT said systemwide controlled outages are underway at this level and affect every customer class.

Advertisement

At Level 3, ERCOT directs utilities across the ERCOT region to quickly reduce demand through systemwide controlled outages at the local level. ERCOT requests that the public conserve electricity during times when they have power.

How Texans Can Subscribe to TXANS Alerts

Texans can enroll in TXANS notifications by visiting ercot.com/txans and selecting a preferred notification method, including the new text message option. Current subscribers can update their contact information and notification preferences by logging in to the TXANS portal with a registered email address.

ERCOT said the TXANS portal is powered by Regroup, a cloud-based notification platform. TXANS emails and text messages will be sent in both English and Spanish.

ERCOT also listed other ways to stay informed about grid conditions, including the Weekly Grid Update, ERCOT.com dashboards and ERCOT's social media channels. Full details about the system are available at ercot.com/txans.