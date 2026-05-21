Equus at the Menier Chocolate Factory Theatre - A Riveting Production of Equus

An emotional and thought-provoking performance of Shaffer's disturbing Seventies classic Equus, with a talented cast and stunning direction.

Equus at the Menier Chocolate Factory Theatre Rating: Five out of five stars is a captivating production of Peter Shaffer 's disturbing Seventies classic, Equus . This show features Maggie Smith's son Toby Stephens and former Strictly contestant and Sherlock star Amanda Abbington .

The performance of 17-year-old Alan, who has put out the eyes of six horses, is astonishing, making his theatrical debut in a raw and demanding role filled with vulnerability. Dysart, the overworked psychiatrist, undergoes 'professional menopause' and learns of Alan's troubled relationship with his parents. A dream-like revival, directed by Lindsay Posner, showcases a chorus of young dancers embodying the horses that Alan loved, symbolising the forces in his mind.

Stephens' performance of the tormented psychiatrist is a standout, with the added element of a sinister chorus of dancers and subtle sound effects, creating a mesmerizing and unnerving atmosphere. This show is highly recommended until July 4





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Equus Peter Shaffer Maggie Smith's Son Toby Stephens Amanda Abbington Noah Valentine Lindsay Posner James Cousins Adam Cork Equus At The Menier Chocolate Factory Theatre

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