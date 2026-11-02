Equality Commission Investigates Reform UK Over Racist Remarks

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has opened an assessment into Reform UK following an ITV investigation revealing racist and sexist comments by party members.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has initiated a formal assessment into Reform UK after receiving complaints regarding alleged breaches of equalities law by the party's members. This regulatory action follows the broadcast of an undercover investigation by ITV that captured councillors and candidates making racist remarks and offensive jokes.

Core Regulatory Assessment Process

The Equality and Human Rights Commission, acting as Britain's national regulator for human rights and equalities, confirmed it contacted Reform UK to request additional information regarding the party's compliance with the Equality Act 2010. An EHRC spokesman stated that the watchdog received specific complaints alleging unlawful activity, which included concerns about racial and sexual remarks made by current councillors, prospective candidates, and general party members. The commission emphasized that it will carefully assess the provided information to determine if further action is appropriate under the law.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Obligations

Nigel Farage's political party has firmly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that it has fully complied with its legal obligations and declaring that there is no place for racism within its ranks. A spokesperson for Reform UK expressed confidence in the party's adherence to the Equality Act despite the controversy surrounding the footage. Meanwhile, the Equality and Human Rights Commission reiterated that political parties, like all duty-bearers, must actively take steps to avoid discrimination or harassment on the grounds of race, religion, belief, or sex. The regulator urged parties to review their policies to identify potential areas of discrimination while balancing the fundamental right to freedom of expression against the right to be free from discrimination.

Specific Allegations and Documented Evidence

The scrutiny stems from an ITV Exposure investigation that documented a year-long probe into the behavior of party affiliates. Undercover filming revealed instances where Reform members referred to black children as animals and suggested the King should be beheaded for allegedly being a secret Muslim. In another recorded incident, a Reform member claimed his local area had become infested with Asian families. These specific comments have drawn sharp criticism from political opponents and sparked internal dissent within the party structure.

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Political Fallout and Membership Resignations

The publication of the undercover footage triggered immediate consequences, including several Reform members quitting the party in protest of the documented behavior. The Labour party has argued that these examples of extreme racism cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents involving a few bad apples. Instead, Labour has demanded decisive action from Nigel Farage to address the systemic issues highlighted by the ITV investigation. The political pressure mounts as the Equality and Human Rights Commission proceeds with its assessment of the complaints, which could have significant implications for the party's future operations and public standing.

Regulatory Guidance and Future Compliance Steps

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has advised political parties to consider their responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010 by reviewing internal policies and practices. The regulator noted that the right to freedom of expression and the right to be free from discrimination are not mutually exclusive and must be considered together. Officials urged those in positions of authority to balance these rights appropriately and respectfully. This guidance aims to help organizations identify areas of potential discrimination, harassment, or victimization that need to be addressed to ensure legal compliance and maintain public trust.