Epworth Steel Watchtower Lists for $1.2M With $92K Annual Rental Income

A unique 60-foot steel watchtower in Epworth, GA, is listed for $1.2 million. The property features 14.31 acres, river frontage, and off-grid solar power near the Chattahoochee National Forest.

A rare residential property listed for $1.2 million has captured attention for its unique design inside a 60-foot-high steel watchtower in Epworth, Georgia. The structure sits on 14.31 acres of land adjacent to the Chattahoochee National Forest with approximately 3,000 feet of frontage along the Jacks River. Listing agent Logan Fitts of Mountain Sotheby's International Realty describes the building as a commercially graded steel tower converted for residential leisure purposes.

The tower house was completed in 2023 by the current owner, who has possessed the site for approximately a decade. Since its completion, the property has operated as a short-term rental, generating average annual income of $92,000 during a nine-month rental period. The current owner wishes to pass the property to a new buyer who will appreciate its unique nature and potentially enhance the existing setup.

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Two shipping containers are perched atop the tower, creating the living space. The main structure includes a bedroom efficiency area with a bed, sitting area, stove, and kitchenette. A landing separates this main living zone from a bathroom area featuring a full shower, toilet, and double vanity. A spiral staircase leads from the main living area to the rooftop.

The roof serves as a fire pit and lounge area, providing panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Fitts notes that the design allows residents to feel elevated and removed from daily stressors while remaining connected to the forest. The view is the star of the property, offering a full panoramic perspective of the mountains and valley while the sound of the roaring Jacks River can be heard from below.

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Access to the upper levels is via 82 steel-grated stairs. While a lift is available for luggage and packages, residents must climb the stairs for daily movement. Fitts admits the climb can be daunting but offers a memorable mountain experience. He notes that once he climbed it, he realized this is what real mountain experiences are like and something people remember for their lives.

The property offers a quiet environment where neighbors consist primarily of wildlife and foliage. The 14.31-acre parcel is densely populated with hemlock trees and features natural waterfalls. The acoustic environment includes the sound of the roaring Jacks River below. Fitts describes the property as being like a glass birdhouse at the top of the mountain.

Access to the site requires a four-wheel-drive vehicle due to gravel roads. Visitors must cross the Jacks River, which is shallow at the designated crossing point. Fitts states that vehicles with adequate ground clearance will face no issues navigating the terrain. The river crossing is described as safe for those with experience and not scary if you have done it before.

The watchtower operates entirely off-grid with solar power generation. Water is supplied via a private well, and waste is managed through a septic system. A generator is available as a backup power source for the residential systems. Solar panels are installed on top of the tower to support these off-grid capabilities.

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While the property itself is off-grid, it is not physically far from civilization. Fitts estimates the property is about 30 minutes from downtown, though it feels remote. Once you are there, you are in a totally different world where your neighbors are trees and wildlife. The remote feel of the property contrasts with its proximity to civilization.

The listing emphasizes that the property is intended for true outdoors lovers. It is not marketed as a standard metal dwelling but as a place to embrace and care for nature. The current owner built it for people to really enjoy nature, embrace nature, and take care of nature. The structure stands as a distinct architectural alternative in the Epworth real estate market.