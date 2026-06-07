Epstein's Former Assistant Reveals Dinner with Prince Andrew and Maxwell's Gift to Castro

Sarah Kellen, Jeffrey Epstein's former personal assistant, has testified about her dinner with Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace, her attendance at Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party, and Ghislaine Maxwell's gift to Fidel Castro. Kellen's testimony raises questions about her proximity to Andrew and Ferguson, and she describes Maxwell's role in Epstein's abuse.

Sarah Kellen , Jeffrey Epstein 's former personal assistant, has revealed in her testimony that she had dinner with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at his private apartment in Buckingham Palace.

Kellen, who claims to have been raped and abused by Epstein on a weekly basis, also attended Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle in 2006, where Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were present. Kellen, who was Epstein's assistant for over a decade, starting in 2001, has been described as one of his top recruiters of young girls. She was named as a potential co-conspirator in Epstein's 2008 plea deal, under which he served just 13 months in prison.

In her testimony, Kellen painted a disturbing picture of her life, from her childhood as a Jehovah's Witness to being groomed by an 18-year-old at the age of 13. She also disputed the characterization of her role as Epstein's 'lieutenant', stating that she was more like an 'indentured slave' subject to his weekly assaults. Kellen identified Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as some of the prominent individuals she had met.

She confirmed that Epstein was present at Beatrice's party, despite a US arrest warrant having been issued for him two months earlier. Kellen stated that she never saw Andrew acting inappropriately and that he was not one of the men she named as having sex with her, apart from Epstein.

However, she had harsh words for Maxwell, describing her as instrumental in Epstein's transformation into a monster. Kellen also revealed that Maxwell gave a book about her late father, media tycoon Robert Maxwell, to Fidel Castro during their meeting in Cuba





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sarah Kellen Jeffrey Epstein Prince Andrew Ghislaine Maxwell Fidel Castro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Prince Andrew made money subletting 3 cottages on his rent-free estate: reportThe disgraced royal moved earlier this year to the king’s Sandringham Estate in eastern England.

Read more »

Former Prince Andrew made money subletting cottages on his rent-free estate, report showsA federal judge strikes down Trump administration immigration policy affecting 39 countries; Senate OKs $70B immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban Trump's settlement fund; Bears move forward with new stadium in Northwest Indiana; Actor Anthony Head, known for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72; Stocks slump as Big Tech sinks and a strong May jobs report boosts odds for higher interest rates; Astronauts briefly take shelter during repair to fix leak on the International Space Station; Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals; Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air; Worries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxiety; At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotion; Many soccer fans will be drinking alcohol and watching the World Cup. In heat, doing that is risky; Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measures; Challenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do it; One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device

Read more »

Princess of Wales Shines at Peter Phillips' Wedding as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Stay AwayKate Middleton turned heads in a Rouland Mouret dress at the Gloucestershire wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, while Prince Harry skipped the event amid reported family tensions and Prince Andrew was not invited.

Read more »

Epstein's assistant claims Prince Andrew dined with her at Buckingham PalaceSarah Kellen, Jeffrey Epstein's long-time personal assistant, testified that she had dinner with Prince Andrew at his private apartment in Buckingham Palace and attended Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle. Kellen described Epstein as a violent abuser and Ghislaine Maxwell as instrumental in turning him into a monster.

Read more »