New details reveal Jeffrey Epstein cultivated Russian oligarchs and officials while recruiting women for his sex-trafficking network through visits to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Jeffrey Epstein traveled to Russia in 2002 to deepen his engagement with wealthy business leaders and senior government officials, using the trip to rebuild his elite social standing after previous legal troubles. Flight records released by the US Department of Justice and a French prosecutors report confirm that Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jean-Luc Brunel visited St. Petersburg and Moscow during this period. These journeys were not merely leisure activities but part of a broader strategy to cultivate connections with oligarchs and Kremlin insiders.

An interior designer urged Epstein to paint a section of his Manhattan townhouse to match the famous mauve room inside St. Petersburg's Alexander Palace. This recommendation came after the group visited the Catherine Palace, a former imperial residence where Russian President Vladimir Putin had hosted US President George W. Bush just two days earlier. Although reports state that the interior designer Alberto Pinto recommended the visit, Reuters could not determine if Epstein actually entered the specific room known as the Lilac Room.

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During a layover in Moscow, Epstein, Maxwell, and Brunel traveled in bulletproof cars accompanied by armed bodyguards. They went to a restaurant where they met Umar Dzhabrailov, a wealthy Chechen businessman and friend of Maxwell. After the dinner, Epstein instructed his chauffeur to drive along Tverskaya Street specifically to observe prostitutes who lined the avenue at night. This behavior highlights the dual nature of his Russian trips, which combined high-society networking with his predatory interests.

Epstein's early interest in Russian nationals was largely predatory, focusing on recruiting women and underage girls from the former Soviet Union into his sex-trafficking network. He used modeling agencies and promises of career opportunities to draw victims to the United States. Reuters identified at least 17 women from the region who were brought into this network, including three of the hundreds of survivors who have sought justice for the abuse and exploitation they suffered.

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After pleading guilty in 2008 in Florida to prostitution charges that included soliciting an underage girl, Epstein spent 13 months in jail. This conviction did not deter his activities but rather seemed to drive him to seek new pathways back into elite society. He increasingly viewed Russia as a crucial avenue for rebuilding his reputation while continuing to recruit women for sexual exploitation. US Justice Department records indicate that Epstein held valid Russian visas for most of the period between 2002 and 2019.

The lack of hard facts regarding Epstein's personal relationships with powerful figures has triggered widespread conjecture and conspiracy theories. Some have speculated that he had ties to Soviet or Russian intelligence, potentially through his associate Robert Maxwell, a British media mogul and suspected triple agent. However, Reuters found no evidence that Epstein worked for Russian intelligence, acted on behalf of the Russian government, or succeeded in meeting with President Putin. Putin's office did not respond to requests for comment on these allegations.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Texas for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. She was convicted at trial after pleading not guilty to the charges. In an interview with Justice Department officials last year, Maxwell stated she could categorically attest that Epstein and her father, Robert Maxwell, never met. This denial contradicts long-standing rumors about a familial or professional link between the two influential figures in the media and finance sectors.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of key associates continue to draw attention. Jean-Luc Brunel died in a Paris jail cell in 2022, and Umar Dzhabrailov died in 2024. Russian state media quoted police sources describing Dzhabrailov's death as a suspected suicide. Relatives of both Brunel and Dzhabrailov have disputed the suicide assessments, yet no conclusive evidence of foul play has surfaced to date.

A year after the US Congress forced the Trump administration to release documents from government investigations into Epstein, questions persist about his ties to President Donald Trump and other powerful figures. Calls for the Justice Department to release more files continue as investigations into Epstein's activities proceed in several countries, including Britain and Norway. These ongoing efforts aim to shed more light on the extent of his network and the individuals who facilitated his crimes.

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The 2002 trip marked a significant evolution in Epstein's approach to Russia, shifting from initial predatory recruitment to broader elite networking. He sought to present himself as a financial whiz to wealthy Russians, such as Vladislav Doronin, with whom he dined in New York. Despite these efforts, the ultimate prize of a meeting with President Putin remained elusive, with experts noting that such a meeting never actually occurred.

Epstein's connections in Russia were often facilitated through intermediaries like Sergey Belyakov, a Russian vice minister of economy. Epstein attempted to use high-profile figures to promote himself to Russian leaders, suggesting that Putin would benefit from discussions about global markets. These overtures were largely unsuccessful, but they underscored Epstein's persistent desire to embed himself within the highest levels of Russian power.

The legacy of Epstein's Russian connections extends beyond high-level networking, impacting numerous women who were drawn into his orbit through modeling agencies. Svetlana Pozhidaeva, a Russian model recruited by Epstein's associate Jean-Luc Brunel, described how Epstein controlled her finances and living situation to maintain dominance. Her experience reflects the broader pattern of exploitation that characterized Epstein's interactions with Russian women and girls.

Investigations into Epstein's activities continue to reveal new details about his global network and the individuals who supported his criminal enterprise. The release of additional documents and the testimony of survivors are helping to paint a more complete picture of his operations. The ongoing legal and political fallout from these revelations continues to shape public understanding of Epstein's influence and the extent of his crimes.