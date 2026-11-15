House Oversight Report Details Epstein Network Failures and Clinton, Trump, Gates Testimonies

The House Oversight Committee released findings on Jeffrey Epstein's network, exonerating Donald Trump while detailing testimonies from the Clintons, Howard Lutnick, and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The House Oversight Committee released a comprehensive report on Tuesday, detailing how systemic failures by federal investigators and prosecutors enabled Jeffrey Epstein to evade accountability for years. The 15-month congressional inquiry examined the financier's use of powerful connections to maintain his wealth and status while his network facilitated the recruitment and abuse of young women.

The report confirmed that Epstein was found hanged in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for helping him sexually abuse underage girls, remaining the only Epstein co-conspirator ever convicted. The congressional investigation included 19 transcribed interviews and depositions to understand how the legal system failed to act during Epstein's active criminal period.

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Bill Gates admitted to making a grave error in judgment by associating with Epstein and acknowledged that the financier attempted to exploit information about Gates' infidelities to force renewed contact. Gates told lawmakers he stopped communicating with Epstein in December 2014 after concluding the financier would never deliver on promises to donate billions to charity. He denied knowing about Epstein's ongoing crimes and stated he never visited the financier's island, ranch, or Florida home.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick acknowledged meeting Epstein in 2011 and visiting his private island with his family in 2012. This testimony contradicted his earlier claim that he had cut ties with the financier in 2005. During a transcribed interview, Lutnick said the 2011 meeting took place in Epstein's foyer and concerned scaffolding affecting their neighboring Manhattan townhouses. He also confirmed that he took his wife and children to lunch on Epstein's island, Little St James, in December 2012.

Lutnick described his interactions with Epstein as virtually nonexistent, despite the documented visits years after Epstein's conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. The committee's findings aim to document the specific institutional gaps that allowed this abuse to continue unchecked for so long, highlighting the impunity with which the network operated due to a lack of aggressive federal prosecution.

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Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served during Trump's first term in 2019 and 2020, was deposed by the committee on August 18, 2025. Barr described Epstein as someone who had three distinct lives: a socialite mixing with prominent people, a businessman with extensive connections, and a sexual predator who recruited young girls for his own gratification. He referred to allegations that Epstein made those girls available to his contacts.

When asked about Epstein's death in federal custody, Barr stated he had no doubt it was suicide. He described personally reviewing hours of surveillance footage and finding no evidence of foul play. The committee continues to review the testimonies and evidence gathered over the 15-month inquiry to determine necessary reforms for federal oversight.

The Republican report stated that investigators found no documents implicating Donald Trump in criminal activity related to Epstein and Maxwell. The committee accused Democrats of being obsessed with trying to link the president to their crimes. This finding addresses long-standing speculation and political attacks regarding Trump's connection to the disgraced financier.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi faced scrutiny over her handling of the case during her testimony on May 29. Bondi was fired as attorney general on April 2 after months of criticism, including from Republicans, over the administration's handling of the Epstein files. She appeared before the House Oversight Committee to address these controversies, which began with her February 2025 claim that material she was asked about as Epstein's client list was sitting on her desk.

During the deposition, Bondi placed responsibility for overseeing the document review and release on her former deputy and successor, Todd Blanche. She acknowledged that there had been redaction errors in the release, which exposed victims' identities, but defended the Justice Department's work under her leadership. She also told lawmakers she could not recall how many Epstein survivors had contacted the department during her tenure.

Bill Clinton became the first former president compelled to testify before Congress when he appeared for a closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, on February 27. His wife, Hillary Clinton, testified the day before at her home in Chappaqua. During his testimony, Bill Clinton was filmed smiling and laughing as he examined a photograph from the Epstein files.

Lawmakers also questioned him about a picture showing him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman. He denied knowing who she was or having sex with her. Clinton insisted he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes, declaring that he saw nothing and did nothing wrong. Hillary Clinton also denied knowing about Epstein's crimes and stated she did not recall ever meeting him.

Neither Clinton has been accused of misconduct by Epstein survivors who have publicly come forward. Douglas J Band, a former top adviser to President Bill Clinton, was grilled about the ties between the former president and Epstein. Band told the committee that he did not recall Clinton ever visiting Epstein's island, Little St James, in the US Virgin Islands, despite previously telling Vanity Fair in 2020 that he did.

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Billionaire Apollo co-founder Leon Black paid Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017 for tax, estate planning and related services, according to a review commissioned by Apollo. Black appeared voluntarily before the committee in June but ended the interview after being served with subpoenas demanding further testimony and documents. He denied abusing women, engaging in sex trafficking or having sex with underage girls.

On September 15, the committee voted 41-0 to recommend holding Black in contempt after he failed to appear for a second interview, this time a sworn deposition, and hand over requested nondisclosure agreements. The full House approved the contempt resolution the following day, referring the matter to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. Black challenged the subpoenas in court, arguing that they exceeded the committee's authority.

He has since escalated the legal battle, filing a $7.25 million defamation lawsuit against the committee's top Democrat, Representative Robert Garcia, on November 4 over comments linking him to Epstein's crimes. The release of this report marks a significant step in the congressional effort to understand the full scope of the failures that allowed Epstein to operate with impunity.

Victims advocacy groups have welcomed the release of the report but emphasized that the work is far from over. The inquiry shed light on the extensive network of enablers who benefited from or ignored the financier's crimes for decades. Investigators concluded that the network surrounding Epstein operated with significant impunity due to a lack of aggressive federal prosecution.

The report highlights that despite known allegations, Epstein was able to maintain his social standing and financial power until his arrest. The committee's findings aim to document the specific institutional gaps that allowed this abuse to continue unchecked for so long. Calls for further investigation were made by committee members who urged the Justice Department to reinterview key witnesses and investigate allegations against Epstein's associates.

Comer and fellow Republicans urged the Justice Department to reinterview key witnesses, investigate allegations against Epstein's associates and give survivors access to unredacted versions of their own files and records. The report called for further questioning of Epstein's former assistant Lesley Groff and investigation of sexual assault allegations against former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai.

Democrats pledged to continue investigating next year, with the committee's top Democrat, Robert Garcia, saying Republicans had released a report based on an incomplete investigation and zero public hearings on Jeffrey Epstein. Garcia said the work is just getting started and pledged to hold real public hearings uplifting survivors and asking tough questions of the powerful men who associated with Epstein, including Donald Trump.