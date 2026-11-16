Epstein Files Reveal Modeling Agency Network Facilitating Abuse

New documents expose how talent agencies and scouts enabled Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking operation by recruiting vulnerable young models from Eastern Europe.

Documents released by the US Department of Justice in January have exposed the extensive network of talent agencies and model scouts that facilitated sexual abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. A new BBC World Service documentary titled 'The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein's Network' details how aspiring models were systematically lured into his orbit through promises of career advancement.

Simona, a 20-year-old model from Eastern Europe at the time, described being introduced to industry giants by Epstein in New York. She believed he wanted to help her achieve her goal of becoming a supermodel, unaware that he was using his contacts to lure vulnerable young women into an abusive environment. She stated that she was raped around 200 times during her two years knowing Epstein.

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Recruitment Strategies and Agency Involvement

Following his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, Epstein created a new scheme that relied on scouts and agencies to gain access to young models. Sigrid McCawley, lead lawyer for more than 100 of Epstein's victims, noted that after his arrest, he primarily recruited from Eastern European countries with modeling as a main source. McCawley described the operation as very sophisticated.

The files show that in 2005, Epstein gave $1million to MC2 Model Management, an international modeling agency cofounded by French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel. MC2's US president at the time, Jeff Fuller, now runs another US model agency called The Source Models. The late modeling scout Daniel Siad appears almost 2,000 times in messages with Epstein, with the first dating back to 2004.

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Financial Payments and International Travel

Daniel Siad was paid almost $100,000 in total by the financier for carrying out nearly 100 scouting trips on Epstein's behalf in 21 countries, including Latvia, Morocco, South Africa, and Brazil. Siad went on to establish several fashion ventures, including in Dubai, with one business launched with a $25,000 loan from Epstein. The records indicate Epstein booked almost 200 flights from Paris to New York and more than 60 from there to West Palm Beach.

He also booked nearly 400 flights between Paris and Eastern Europe, with more than half traveling to and from Moscow. Passenger names were redacted to protect women believed to be victims of sexual abuse, according to the DOJ. Anka, who met Epstein in Paris in her early twenties, described the situation as almost like a cult where survivors were coerced into bringing more women into the network.

Victim Impact and Privacy Violations

Roza Gilles from Uzbekistan was 18 when she was first sent to Epstein's Palm Beach home by MC2 Model Management's US branch. She was systematically raped by the financier for three years, leaving her with years of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. She began modeling at age 15 to give her parents a better life but fell into a spiraling debt of $20,000 by the end of 2009 after struggling to book work.

In January, hundreds of women had their names mistakenly published by the DOJ in the Epstein files, violating their right to privacy. Roza Gilles, who for years was referred to in court files as Jane Doe, has now told her story for the first time. She emphasized that this was not just one person but a network of individuals. Simona told the BBC that they were there for the purposes of serving Epstein as slaves who had been raped.