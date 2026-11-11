Epstein Files Bill Reaches 218 Signatures in House Discharge Petition

Thomas Massie says a discharge petition for the Epstein Files bill has reached 218 signatures, the threshold to force a House vote on withheld records.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky says his discharge petition for the Epstein Files Transparency Act II has reached 218 signatures, the number needed to force a vote on the bill in the House of Representatives. Massie announced the milestone in a statement that described the threshold as the required number of signatures on his petition. The bill would expand legal options for victims and state officials who believe federal authorities are holding back Epstein-related records.

Massie said he is working with Democratic Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Teresa Leger Fernandez, and Ro Khanna to bring the measure to the House floor. In his words, the group wants to get this to the floor for a vote soon. Massie introduced the bill on July 15 together with Khanna and Leger Fernandez.

Also read Government ‘failures’ allowed Jeffrey Epstein to commit sex crimes after 2005 Florida arrest, House report finds

Discharge Petition Reaches the 218 Signature Threshold

The discharge petition has reached 218 signatures, which is the threshold needed to force a House vote on the Epstein Files bill. Massie is the Republican lawmaker leading the petition effort in the House. Reaching that number gives the petition its procedural force without requiring leadership to schedule the bill.

Massie has framed the petition as a response to what he describes as repeated failures to release Epstein-related material. The bill's name refers to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law on November 19, 2025. Massie argues that the law's disclosure requirements have not been followed.

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Lawmakers and Senators Leading the Bill

Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Ben Ray Lujan are leading the Senate version of the legislation. Their companion effort mirrors the House push led by Massie, Khanna, and Leger Fernandez. Both chambers are therefore pursuing parallel versions of the same disclosure framework.

In his July 15 statement, Massie said the Department of Justice has flagrantly and consistently ignored the disclosure requirements of the original law. He also said the department continues to unlawfully withhold over 3 million Epstein files that should be released to the public. Massie further accused the department of unlawfully maintaining heavy redactions on the files it is releasing.

Impact on Victims, Prosecutors, and Next Steps

The bill would let state attorneys general, district attorneys, members of Congress, and Epstein's victims sue the US attorney general for withholding, redacting, delaying, or failing to publish Epstein-related records. It would also give victims access to full, unredacted records about themselves, including FBI interview reports. For people directly named in or affected by those files, that access would be a significant change.

The legislation would require the Justice Department to give state and local prosecutors the unredacted records they need, including secure access to classified materials. That provision would give local prosecutors a direct route to material the federal government now controls. Massie and his Democratic allies have not yet set a specific House floor date in the information provided, and the next step is a House vote on the bill.