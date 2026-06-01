Epstein Associate Claims Prince Andrew Invited Her to His Private Residences

Sarah Kellen, Jeffrey Epstein's former personal assistant, testified in Congress that Prince Andrew invited her to visit him at Royal Lodge or Buckingham Palace, while denying any complicity in Epstein's crimes and describing herself as a victim of abuse.

New disclosures from a congressional hearing reveal that Sarah Kellen , a former personal assistant to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , claims she was personally invited to visit Prince Andrew , the former Duke of York, at one of his private residences.

Kellen, described as Epstein's second-in-command after Ghislaine Maxwell, testified before a U.S. Oversight Committee that Andrew extended the invitation either to Royal Lodge in Windsor, from which he was evicted in December, or to Buckingham Palace. She denies having been an accomplice to Epstein's crimes, asserting instead that she was a victim of sexual and psychological abuse and was subjected to a condition akin to indentured servitude.

This testimony potentially integrates Andrew into the wider circle of Epstein's associates, as the former royal remains under investigation by Thames Valley Police for misconduct in a public office and possible sex trafficking. Kellen's account adds another layer to the scrutiny surrounding Andrew's long-standing relationship with Epstein, which he claimed ended in 2010 but which subsequent email evidence contradicted.

Her appearance before Congress also touched on her interactions with Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is alleged to have maintained financial ties to Epstein and whose travel arrangements Kellen suggested she could have facilitated. The hearing further illuminated Kellen's own harrowing narrative of exploitation, detailing how she was recruited as a young woman and held under Epstein's control.

Her denial of being a recruiter herself and her description of being treated as a 'slave and minion' by Maxwell aim to recast her role from perpetrator to victim within the infamous sex trafficking operation. This development surfaces as legal and investigative pressures mount on individuals linked to Epstein, with Kellen having been identified as a potential co-conspirator in his controversial 2008 plea agreement





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Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein Sarah Kellen Sex Trafficking Ghislaine Maxwell Royal Lodge Buckingham Palace Congressional Testimony Victim Investigation

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Invited Epstein Associate to Visit at Private HomeSarah Kellen, Epstein's former personal assistant, claims she was personally invited to visit the former Duke of York in an intimate domestic setting. Her testimony included her claim that Andrew had extended an invitation to Ms Kellen to visit him at either Royal Lodge in Windsor or Buckingham Palace.

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