Vertical video streamer Epis has ordered a pair of true crime docs from the producer behind 'Death of the Pastor's Wife', Silvio Productions.

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Premiere dates will be announced at a later date, with both series exclusive to Epis, which is part of the U.S.-headquartered RoseBerry Media. Yotam Guendelman, CEO and director of Silvio, praised Epis CEO Guy Hameiri and his team, “who gave us the time and money to treat this project the same way we treat TV shows,” adding: “I know that’s not usually the case in the vertical space.

” “Our mission is to show there’s an audience for vertical television beyond microdrama,” said RoseBerry co-founder and boss Hameiri in an interview with Deadline.

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“True crime has a huge following, and the way an investigation unfolds lends itself to short episodes. In a cold case, one witness’s account can change how you understand a piece of evidence.

“We’re building RoseBerry as a home for world-class producers who want to help define premium vertical television. Yotam and the team at Silvio have had a remarkable run on Netflix, and their seriesGuendelman added: “I can’t say I’d watched any micro-dramas before doing this – and honestly, not many since – so when Guy approached me about financing a true crime doc as a vertical show, my response was more of a ‘why not?

’ “I guess the trashy reputation of the micro-drama world makes people ask, ‘Why would you work in that space? ’ Maybe if I watched those shows I’d feel the same. But in my mind, the culture and the zeitgeist have lived on our phones for a very long time, so it’s actually surprising we’re only making these shows now.

” As to why a true crime vertical appealed, Guendelman said: “Real life is the language of social media, so people are already used to watching a kind of documentary on their phones without even realizing it. True crime, with its mystery, pace and twists, has the rhythm you need to compete for attention, but my guess is that any genre can work if the story is compelling enough.

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The economics are still a bit unknown, but I think we’ll find out in the next few months whether this can be a viable, thriving format. ”Since launch this year, Epis has built out a true crime slate of more than 75 titles and 2,250 short-form episodes repurposed from their original longer-form format and sourced from the likes of Fremantle, Banijay Rights, All3Media International, Cineflix Rights, Farpoint Films and Woodcut Media.

These includeThere have been debates breaking out around microdrama distribution, with some stars understood to be unhappy with their TV series being repurposed for the medium. However, that’s less likely to happen with unscripted and true crime, allowing Epis to quickly build up a slate. Hameiri said conversations with distributors had developed when the sellers began exploring what new opportunities their library titles had and what value there was to unlock.

“It reminds me of the early days of cable TV,” he added. “Rights owners could license a programme to a new channel, reach new audiences, and earn more from a title they’d already invested in. At Roseberry, we believe vertical TV can do something similar. A distributor with a strong true-crime catalogue can bring those stories to audiences watching on their phones.

That’s the massive opportunity we see and are hearing from our partners and rights owners. ”Medical Drama ‘Dr. Lucia’ In Works From Justin Hartley; Writer & Producers Set