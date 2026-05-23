Epic Joplin Tornado Documentary: Resilience and Rebuilding in the Aftermath

The Joplin Tornado documentary delves into the devastating consequences of the catastrophic tornado that hit Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011, which was classified as EF5. The film showcases the resilience and rebuilding efforts of the Joplin community after the deadliest tornado in modern history. The documentary covers the story of a Supercell thunderstorm, the warning changes made by the National Weather Service, and the impact of the massive twister. The film includes interviews with storm chasers, weather forecasters, and residents who experienced the tornado firsthand, providing a unique perspective on the terrifying experience. The Joplin Tornado documentary is a compelling story of resilience and determination amidst tragedy.

On the afternoon of May 22, 2011, all of the ingredients came together for a deadly EF5 tornado that forever changed Joplin, Missouri. After an EF5 tornado swept through Joplin, the National Weather Service made key changes to severe weather warnings.

The film features interviews with storm chasers, weather forecasters, and residents who experienced the tornado firsthand. It also includes real-life footage captured by people in Joplin. The documentary not only highlights the catastrophic event but also showcases the resilience and rebuilding efforts of the Joplin community. A sky-darkening storm was working its way into southwest Missouri around dinnertime on a Sunday evening, zeroing in on the city of Joplin.

The massive twister was on the ground for 38 minutes, wreaking havoc and leaving 161 people dead. It was up to a mile wide, and its path length was 22 miles





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Joplin Tornado Ef5 Tornado Documentary Supercell Storm Resilience And Rebounding

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