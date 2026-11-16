Environmental groups petition the EPA to reduce the nitrate drinking water limit from 10mg/L to 1mg/L, citing 51 years of new research linking current standards to increased cancer and birth defect risks.

Environmental advocates are demanding immediate regulatory action to address nitrate contamination in American tap water, a pervasive issue affecting nearly 120 million people. The Alliance for the Great Lakes and Prairie Rivers Network have filed a formal petition urging the Environmental Protection Agency to lower the federal safety threshold for nitrates from its current level of 10mg/L to 1mg/L. This new standard is based on five decades of public health research that demonstrates significant health risks at concentrations far below the existing limit.

Outdated Standards Fail to Protect Public Health

The current regulatory threshold of 10mg/L was established in 1975 and has remained unchanged for 51 years. During this half-century interval, scientific studies have consistently linked nitrate exposure to serious health outcomes, including elevated cancer rates and adverse birth defects. Despite this overwhelming evidence, the Environmental Protection Agency has never updated the safe drinking water limit to reflect modern medical understanding.

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Nitrate pollution originates primarily from agricultural sources, specifically runoff containing synthetic fertilizers and manure from industrial farming operations. These activities are the nation's primary sources of waterway nitrate contamination. The petition highlights that the existing regulations are fundamentally inadequate, exposing tens of millions of citizens from California to Delaware to dangerous chemical levels in their daily drinking water.

Petition Details and Legal Mechanism

To clarify the scientific basis for the requested changes, the Alliance for the Great Lakes and Prairie Rivers Network will host an online press briefing to discuss the full details of the petition. The filing serves as a legal request under the Safe Drinking Water Act, which mandates that the EPA update safety thresholds as public health research evolves. The document outlines specific research establishing health risks and provides a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis for lowering the limit.

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Proponents of the petition argue that the EPA must address the issue both at the source of pollution and at the water treatment tap. They contend that current policies effectively allow industrial agriculture to pollute public water supplies without sufficient accountability. The petition provides a roadmap for the agency to enforce stricter standards and hold polluters responsible for the contamination they cause.

Stakeholder Positions and Scientific Evidence

Leaders across the environmental and health sectors have voiced strong support for the petition, emphasizing the urgency of the crisis. One advocate stated that the United States is facing a quiet public health crisis because the EPA continues to rely on a 1962 report to set safety standards. This 64-year-old information completely fails to consider the cancer risk associated with drinking nitrate-contaminated water, leaving families with a false sense of security.

Anna Scheginger, Senior Director of Agriculture & Climate Research at the Environmental Working Group, highlighted the disconnect between science and policy. She noted that while the science on the threats of nitrate exposure has advanced, public health protective standards have not. Federal policy continues to rely on an outdated threshold that fails to protect millions of people from the serious consequences of even low-level exposure.

Stakeholders also emphasize that treatment alone is not the solution. Communities in the Great Lakes region are already paying high costs for drinking water treatment, yet lower federal standards are still required. Preventing excess fertilizer and manure from contaminating water upstream is essential to stop shifting these costs onto communities and local water systems.

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Real-World Impact on Agriculture and Communities

The impact of nitrate pollution is particularly severe in agricultural states like Iowa, which uses more nitrogen and chemical fertilizer than any other state. This results in the nation's highest surface water nitrate contamination and fastest rising cancer rates. Currently, 46% of Iowans are exposed to nitrate levels exceeding 1mg/L, a figure that underscores the inadequacy of the current 10mg/L standard.

Residents in the Des Moines area have already experienced the tangible consequences of this contamination. This summer, more than 600,000 residents faced a second consecutive year of water restrictions. Nitrate removal systems in the region ran for a record 193 days, incurring massive operational costs that are ultimately passed on to taxpayers and consumers.

States across the Corn Belt, including Illinois, are grappling with similar challenges driven by fertilizer runoff from farm fields. Research increasingly links these nitrate levels to colorectal cancer and other health risks at concentrations far below today's legal limit. Demand for stricter regulation is growing, with 83 groups earlier this year calling on EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Health & Human Services Secretary to take emergency action. These organizations are urging immediate steps to protect drinking water from industrial agriculture's nitrate pollution, arguing that current policies grant a free pass to polluters.