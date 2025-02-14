EPA Toxin Find in Houston Follows Agency Cuts, Sparking Concerns About Environmental Justice

The discovery of toxic dioxin in the soil near a community center in Houston, occurring just after President Trump's significant cuts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has raised serious concerns about environmental justice. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis believes the Trump administration is dismantling the very office tasked with protecting vulnerable communities from environmental hazards. This incident follows a pattern of disproportionate contamination found in communities of color, a crisis that has been highlighted by Black and Hispanic leaders for years.

The timing of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finding toxins in the soil near a community center in Houston just days after President Donald Trump made deep cuts to the agency wasn’t lost on Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis .

'We're watching the current administration, the Trump administration, unfortunately, dismantle the very office charged with fighting for environmental justice,' the Democrat said standing in front of Hester House in Houston’s Fifth Ward, where elevated levels of dioxin have been discovered. For decades, Black and Hispanic leaders in Texas like Ellis have pushed the federal government to do more to investigate and address disproportionate contamination found in communities of color. That led to former President Joe Biden pushing the EPA in 2022 to create the Office of Environmental Justice aimed at providing grants and technical support to help communities find and clean up contamination in low-income areas. But last week the Trump administration began notifying that office it would close and its 168 employees would be put on administrative leave, according to the Washington Post. Those cuts come at a time when the new administration has vowed to cut regulations and roll back diversity programs that they argue have gone too far. A spokesman for the EPA told the Associated Press that even with all the changes, the work to ensure there is clean air, land and water will continue. U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, said he fears just having “environmental justice” in the office's name made it a target. But he said all that division was doing was making sure the EPA was going to places that were facing the biggest environmental problems, regardless of who lived in those communities. That's something that the EPA hadn’t always done before. “This wasn't created to give Black people jobs or a leg up somehow,” Green said. “It was there just to protect the health and welfare of all people.” It's not just a Houston issue either. In San Antonio, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has been fighting for years to get the EPA to take a more active role in cleaning up abandoned wells and PFAS contamination in Bexar County. He said its working class neighborhoods that get hit hardest by big polluters. 'This order is a clear sign that the Trump administration cares more about polluter profits than the health of American kids,' Castro said. Ellis said he hopes that the Trump administration changes won't ultimately stop the testing of soil, water and air that helped find the latest cluster of dioxin. He said if anything, the testing shows what he and others in the Black community have known for decades. 'This latest round of testing confirms what we have long known: Black and brown communities, including families of the Fifth Ward have been poisoned for generations,' Ellis said





