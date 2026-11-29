Initial results indicate the controlled detonation of 5 tons of dangerous lead azide in southeastern Iowa did not cause a rise in the heavy metal in the bodies of water in the area.

Environmental Protection Agency Supervisor Susan Fisher collects soil samples in Augusta, Iowa, Wednesday. The agency said on Saturday that lead levels were not elevated in water samples taken from the area.

The EPA reported on Saturday no contamination rise after the Army detonated its supply of lead azide in Iowa. Concerns remain about transparency and potential contamination, despite initial reassuring results. MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — Initial laboratory results indicate the controlled detonation of five tons of dangerous lead azide in southeastern Iowa has not caused a rise in the heavy metal in the bodies of water that supply drinking water to the area, the environmental agency said Saturday.

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The EPA said about 300 people spent Thursday in the field sampling schools, playgrounds, churches and homes across the region. More than 1,500 samples were taken of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation and hundreds of samples, including from homes, parks and drinking water, afterward.