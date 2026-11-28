The EPA says sampling after the US Army detonated five tons of lead azide in southeastern Iowa shows no rise in lead in local drinking water sources, though residents and officials remain concerned about contamination and communication.

The US Environmental Protection Agency said Saturday that the controlled detonation of five tons of dangerous lead azide in southeastern Iowa has not caused a rise in the heavy metal in the bodies of water that supply drinking water to the area.

EPA Releases Lead Azide Test Results

Test results from sampling done after the US Army detonated an aging stockpile of lead azide in Iowa were released by the EPA. The EPA said about 300 people spent Thursday in the field sampling schools, playgrounds, churches and homes across the region. More than 1,500 samples were taken of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation, and hundreds of samples, including from homes, parks and drinking water, were taken afterward.

Also read EPA gives update on Army’s Iowa explosion after completing 1,000 tests for lead contamination

The EPA monitored for airborne lead for 30 consecutive hours after the controlled detonation using Xact air monitoring systems. The agency said it will continue to provide updates in the coming days as new lab results for more than 3,200 air, soil, dust and water samples return and get validated. The US Army detonated a degraded stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

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Military personnel prepared to detonate explosive material near Middletown in a video grab released on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. EPA technicians took soil samples in Augusta, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, ahead of the lead stockpile detonation. Soil samples collected by the EPA sat on the hood of a car in Augusta, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

Army Cites Safety for Controlled Detonation

The Army has said the safest option was to detonate the stockpile right away because it was degrading and might explode uncontrollably at any time as the weather got colder. The detonation has spurred widespread concerns about potential environmental contamination. It has also raised questions about how and when the federal government communicated its plans.

Residents and some elected officials have criticized the Army for not being more transparent and for providing more notice when it first determined the stockpile was unstable. Residents in the tiny town of Middletown, where the Army stockpile was held, knew of the plans, but few others did. The warnings largely failed to register with elected officials and the broader public until days before the planned detonation.

Residents Unsettled by Environmental Safety Concerns

Despite the EPA findings, the episode has left many in the region unsettled about environmental safety. The agency said it will keep releasing validated results as they become available. More than 3,200 air, soil, dust and water samples are still being processed and checked. The EPA said the monitoring and sampling effort is intended to track any potential lead exposure.

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The agency said the initial results released Saturday show no rise in lead in the water sources that supply drinking water to the area.