The EPA is analyzing over 1500 environmental samples from the U.S. Army's lead azide detonation in Augusta, Iowa, with results expected soon.

The U.S. Environment al Protection Agency stated Thursday that sampling results following the U.S. Army's detonation of a stockpile of lead azide in Iowa are expected to start coming in as early as tomorrow. The controlled explosion occurred on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Augusta, Iowa. This event marked the elimination of the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide, a chemical compound primarily used in the manufacture of explosives.

EPA personnel and contractors took over 1,500 samples of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation of the stockpile. After the detonation, they took hundreds of samples including from homes, parks and drinking water, with more samples expected to be collected Thursday. The agency emphasized that comprehensive monitoring is essential to verify public safety and environmental integrity in the region surrounding the facility.

Also read Army detonates unstable lead azide at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

Environmental Monitoring Scope and Results

The Trump EPA will continue its presence on the ground for as long as needed to ensure the proper environmental monitoring is taking place following the successful controlled detonation, the agency said in a statement. The EPA said there continues to be zero airborne lead detected in the region since Wednesday's controlled detonation. This specific finding addresses immediate concerns regarding toxic particulate matter spreading into the atmosphere during the explosion event.

In addition to lead exposure, the EPA is also testing for other compounds that could have been released in the explosion. The agency is testing for everything we were anticipating could potentially be released as a result of the controlled detonation. This broad testing protocol ensures that secondary chemical byproducts or unexpected atmospheric contaminants are identified and quantified before the area is declared fully safe for residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rationale for Controlled Detonation

The Army said detonating the stockpile was the safest option because it was degrading and might explode uncontrollably as the weather got colder. Lead azide is a highly sensitive primary explosive, and its stability decreases over time, especially under fluctuating environmental conditions. The decision to proceed with a controlled detonation was driven by the urgent need to mitigate the risk of an accidental, uncontrolled explosion that could have caused widespread damage and injury.

The location of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant provided a secure and isolated environment for such a high-risk operation. By selecting this facility, the U.S. Army ensured that any potential hazards were contained within a designated safety perimeter. The timing of the operation, just before the onset of colder weather, was strategic to prevent further degradation of the explosive material which could have made the stockpile even more volatile.

Community Impact and Future Steps

The collection of samples from homes, parks, and drinking water sources directly impacts the local community in Augusta, Iowa. Residents can expect updates on the safety of their local water supplies and outdoor spaces as the EPA continues its analysis. The extensive pre-blast sampling baseline of over 1,500 samples allows for precise comparisons to determine if the detonation caused any measurable environmental deviation from normal levels.

Further steps include the continued collection of samples on Thursday and the subsequent laboratory analysis of all collected data. The EPA has committed to maintaining its monitoring presence until it is certain that environmental standards are met. This thorough approach aims to provide transparent and accurate information to the public regarding the long-term effects of the stockpile destruction.