The US Army detonated 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, and EPA monitors reported zero airborne lead an hour later. EPA chief Lee Zeldin stopped short of declaring the area safe, citing the need for full data.

The US Army detonated 68 barrels containing about 9,700 pounds of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Real-time air monitors reported zero detection of airborne lead throughout the region an hour after the blast, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin told CNN that the early readings were a strong signal. He said it is an extraordinarily good sign when the early numbers come in so low that it equals essentially a non-detect, a zero detect. He stopped short of calling the area safe.

Also read US Army plans lead azide detonation in Iowa Wednesday; what to know in Illinois

Zeldin Cautions Against Declaring Area Safe

Zeldin pointed to the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, when the EPA told people it was safe to go outside before it was. He said he is not going to rush and immediately declare everything safe before he can receive the data and transparently release it publicly. At a later briefing, federal officials did not say whether any lead had turned up on surfaces or in the soil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The zeroes so far cover only the air, and EPA had about 300 staff and contractors on the ground. Before the blast, they took roughly 1,200 samples of air, land, dust and water for comparison. Maj. Gen.

Eric Shirley said during a press conference held two hours after the blast that he believes, absolutely, that the operation reduced, as close to zero as it is absolutely humanly possible, the risk to the health and safety of the people of Middletown and the extended communities throughout Iowa. The Army confirmed that all of the barrels at the plant had been destroyed without any secondary explosions or infrastructure damage.

Detonation Contained Lead Dust Effectively

By Zeldin's account, the detonation caved inward perfectly, driving into the earth so the lead dust would stay put. He said defense officials told him the mitigation exceeded expectations. The Iowa ammunition plant housed the country's remaining stockpile of lead azide, a hair-trigger compound used in igniters and blasting caps to set off bigger munitions.

The Army has used lead azide in munitions for nearly a century but began transitioning away from the material around 15 years ago because it can be difficult to transport and store. Over time, the material can degrade and crystallize and eventually become unstable enough to detonate at ambient temperatures. For safety reasons, the material was stored in liquid form embedded in sawdust and burlap bags while water and ethanol were added to prevent freezing.

The decision to detonate the stockpile came after an inspection by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives discovered significant crystallization on the exterior of the barrels last March. To reduce the amount of lead dust released into surrounding areas and the environment, the Army said it took several additional precautions. Walls made of four 16,000-gallon water tanks were installed to capture lead particulate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voluntary Evacuation Zone Established for Residents

The aging earth-covered magazines holding the barrels were covered with tarps and lead containment screens and flooded with foam. Ahead of the detonation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency supported a recommended, but voluntary, temporary relocation of all the residents of Middletown and immediate surrounding areas that began on Tuesday. A cone-shaped evacuation zone extends about five miles southwest of the ammunition plant to account for the post-explosion dispersion and deposition path of dust.

Displaced residents will be lodged until Friday, November 27, and can return home once the all-clear has been given. Zeldin credited Stephen Miller, the new White House chief of staff, for his role in the interagency process. He asked CNN viewers to set aside any disagreements they have expressed with Miller and said he has never witnessed an individual take the reins of the interagency process as exceptionally as what he witnessed over the last few days.

Miller Praised for Interagency Coordination Effort

Miller wrote on X that he congratulated Zeldin and other agency heads for flawlessly executing the controlled demolition of the explosive materials improperly placed and stored by the Obama Administration in Iowa in 2009. Zeldin had his own stake in the outcome because his agency signed off on the emergency permit that cleared the way for the blast.

Environmental groups had challenged the plan amid an uproar and a lawsuit from the Sierra Club and Iowa Environmental Council, before a federal appeals court reinstated the permit on Monday. Iowa's outgoing and incoming governors read the morning differently. Her Democratic successor, Rob Sand, said the run-up should never have been so chaotic and unclear and called for immediate transparency on how the stockpile was allowed to deteriorate to this point.