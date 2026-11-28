Initial laboratory results show that the controlled detonation of five tons of lead azide in southeastern Iowa did not increase lead levels in local drinking water supplies, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Over 3,200 air, soil, dust, and water samples were collected before and after the U.S. Army detonated an aging stockpile of the dangerous chemical.

Initial laboratory results indicate the controlled detonation of five tons of dangerous lead azide in southeastern Iowa has not caused a rise in the heavy metal in the bodies of water that supply drinking water to the area, the U.S. environmental agency said Saturday.

Test results from sampling done following the U.S. Army’s detonation of an aging stockpile of lead azide in Iowa were released by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said about 300 people spent Thursday in the field sampling schools, playgrounds, churches and homes across the region. More than 1,500 samples were taken of air, water, soil and dust before the detonation and hundreds of samples, including from homes, parks and drinking water, afterward.

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“The EPA monitored for the presence of airborne lead for 30 consecutive hours after the controlled detonation using the Xact air monitoring systems. We will continue to provide updates in the coming days as new lab results for over 3,200 air, soil, dust and water samples … return and get validated,” the EPA said in a post on X. Lead is a heavy metal that’s especially dangerous to children and pregnant women .