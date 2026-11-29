EPA results confirm controlled detonation of lead azide barrels in Iowa did not increase lead levels in public drinking water. Soil and dust data remains pending.

The US Environmental Protection Agency confirmed on November 28 that a massive controlled detonation of hazardous explosives did not raise lead levels in public water supplies near the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Officials found no detectable lead in 38 water samples collected from public supply intakes and treated drinking water sources. This critical data provides immediate reassurance to communities surrounding the facility in Middletown, Iowa, following the US Army's operation on November 25.

The US Army conducted the controlled blast to safely destroy 68 deteriorating barrels containing nearly five tons of lead azide. The explosive material was identified as aging and potentially unstable, posing a significant safety risk to the region. The agency stated that the explosion did not result in an elevation of lead in water bodies that serve as primary sources for drinking water in the area.

Also read EPA issues lead update after Iowa Army Ammunition Plant detonation

Despite the positive water results, the EPA emphasized that the full environmental investigation remains incomplete. More than 3,200 air, water, soil, and dust samples were collected before and after the detonation. While water and initial air data are available, results from soil, dust, and additional water tests are still pending. This leaves a significant gap in the complete environmental picture for the wider region.

Baseline data collected prior to the blast reveals pre-existing low lead levels at four specific locations. The EPA reported that four of 35 baseline samples showed concentrations well below the agency's 15 ppb action level for drinking water. These locations include Mark Twain Lake in Missouri, the Illinois River, and two sites on the Mississippi River in Illinois.

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The agency clarified that these pre-existing lead levels were not caused by the detonation. Officials noted that they could not identify the original source of the lead detected at the four locations, citing historical uses of lead in paint, petrol, fishing equipment, and mining. The EPA expects water treatment processes to further reduce any existing lead levels before the water reaches consumer taps.

Air monitoring systems also recorded zero detectable airborne lead for 30 consecutive hours after the explosion. The EPA's Xact air monitoring systems recorded five-minute averages between 7 am and 2 pm Central Time on November 25 and hourly averages outside that window. The agency deactivated these units at 3 pm on November 26 after they continued to register zero readings.

Beyond public water supplies, the EPA has not established that every private well or water body in the region is free from contamination. The agency plans to work with state authorities to determine whether the four locations with baseline lead detections require further testing. Residents relying on private wells have not been covered by these initial public water results.

The EPA's sampling efforts extended to 27 public locations, including parks with playgrounds, schools, daycares, churches, farms, and drinking-water systems across the Mississippi River watershed. As of late November 28, the agency had collected 1,607 post-detonation samples and completed follow-up sampling at 187 structures previously assessed before the explosion.

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Lead remains the main contaminant of concern for soil analysis. The EPA is testing for other compounds selected based on the Army's disposal method, including 2,6-dinitrotoluene, 2,4-dinitrotoluene, di-n-butyl phthalate, and diphenylamine. These will be analyzed in soil samples using the agency's PHILIS mobile laboratory.

The EPA stated it would publish validated results as laboratories return their findings. Some properties could not be accessed because residents were away when teams arrived. The agency is urging residents to monitor their dedicated Iowa information page for updates on soil and dust results, as no specific timeline has been set for the completion of the remaining analysis.