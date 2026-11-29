The EPA says tests found no lead in Iowa drinking water after the Army detonated 5 tons of lead azide, though most of the 1,616 samples remain untested.

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’Initial lab tests found no rise in lead contamination in southeastern Iowa’s drinking water and lakes following the Army's controlledsaid results from 38 public drinking water samples and 26 recreational water samples collected after Wednesday's blast at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown showed no lead tied to the detonation. Still, the agency has yet to release results for the vast majority of the 1,616 post-detonation samples collected across air, tap water, soil and dust, fueling skepticism from environmentalists who warn the testing is far from complete.