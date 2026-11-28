Initial EPA tests found no increase in lead levels in nearby drinking water following the controlled detonation of explosives in Middletown, Iowa.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Saturday that initial post-detonation testing found no evidence of increased lead levels in nearby drinking water sources following the controlled detonation of deteriorating explosive material in Middletown, Iowa.

The leftover lead azide was detonated Wednesday, prompting concerns among residents and environmentalists about potential hazards. U.S. Army officials said the 5 tons of degraded bomb-making material was at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cooled. Video footage from several miles away showed two white plumes rising over the detonation site before quickly dissipating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Journalists reported hearing a loud boom around 9 a.m. Despite warnings to stay inside, some residents pulled to the side of a road to watch the blast from upwind of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. RELATED STORY | Army detonates decades-old lead azide at Iowa facility The EPA said it tested treated and untreated water at 38 locations. Lead was detected at four locations before the explosion, indicating those detections were not caused by the detonation.